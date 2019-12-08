Duggar Critics Speculate Anna Is 'Biding Her Time' To Inherit Jim Bob's Massive House

Out of all the older Duggar kids, Josh and his wife Anna are the most mysterious. And, given that Josh Duggar has been embroiled in a number of horrific scandals, it makes sense. Still, Anna and Josh's low profile hasn't stopped fans from drawing up interesting theories about the couple. The latest one? Anna expects to inherit Jim Bob's house, which, as many know, is massive.
Josh and Anna reportedly live on Jim Bob's property.
Josh, Anna, and their six kids have been living on Michelle and Jim Bob's property since 2019, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. Specifics are pretty scant, but it's been said that, after selling their farmhouse home for $285,000, they've been living in a warehouse of sorts on the massive Duggar property. This certainly isn't a crazy theory, given that Jim Bob is well-known for helping his kids on the real estate front.
It seems like they're making themselves at home.
Although they haven't outright said where they're living -- or how long they're planning on being there -- it certainly seems like they're getting pretty cozy wherever they are right now (which, most likely, is on Jim Bob's estate).
In mid-April, Anna shared a photo of her kitchen backsplash, which was recently redone, making it seem like they have no plans to go anywhere any time soon.
Jim Bob has been helping Josh a lot since his scandal.
Josh, understandably, hasn't appeared on Counting On since 2015, and it's been reported that, since then, Jim Bob has helped him get work as both a car salesman and in something having to do with real estate (a Duggar favorite!). Obviously, this is huge for Josh and Anna because they have six kids and Anna stays home with all of them.
Some critics think Anna is under the assumption that, eventually, Jim Bob's house will belong to her and Josh.
On a Duggar subreddit, fans and critics speculated about where Anna's head is at these days -- and many think that Anna is likely hoping the giant Duggar home will belong to her family one day.
"Anna fully expects to inherit the big house, so she is biding her time," one Reddit user wrote, and another commented: "Anna will get the house because [Josh] is still the favorite."
And finally, one person remarked: "Pretty sure whoever produces the most grandchildren scores the big house. Anna is front runner."
This certainly isn't the first time fans and critics have drawn up theories about Anna.
It goes without saying that many people have no idea why she's stayed with Josh after everything that's been alleged about him. There even was a theory recently that Anna's pregnancy was horrible, thanks to Josh!
So, is this, ultimately, part of the reason why she's with him? To have the stability of Jim Bob's money and eventually his house? That we'll never know, friends. But alas, that won't keep people from speculating.
