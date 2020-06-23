Prince William & Prince Harry's Relationship Has Suffered a 'Devastating Breakdown'

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
blogger
Chloe Wilt
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Prince William
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The rift between Harry and William has become more palpable in recent years, and historian Robert Lacey has documented it all in a new book. Battle of Brothers: William and Harry -- the Friendship and the Feuds will explore their relationship from brotherhood as children to partners in the British Monarchy, and how they've grown apart. Sibling bonds in the royal family are difficult, which Robert Lacey discovered in his research about William and Harry.

  • A new book details the royal brothers' relationship.

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Splash News

    Robert Lacey, who worked as the historical consultant on Netflix's The Crown, definitely knows his stuff when it comes to the royal family. Robert's new book tackles the inner workings of the royal brothers' relationship and the growing rift between them.

    It's not only their personal relationship that has been affected; the brothers were set up for a feud based on how the British monarchy is set up. Robert addresses the historical context of royal siblings as "the heir" and "the spare."

    • Advertisement

  • The boys have lived their entire lives under constant scrutiny. 

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

    From the time they were kids, the public has been obsessed with the royal family. It started with their parents' high-profile romance and eventual divorce. Robert explained in a press release that these two brothers had a difficult journey ahead of them.

    "These two brothers -- once inseparable and now separated by much more than mere distance -- have been acting out the contradictions that go back into their childhoods and even before that: Into their parents’ ill-fated marriage," he said. "We have seen conflicts between heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family -- but nothing so profound as this."

  • The book dissects how their relationship was affected by their wives.

    Prince William, Prince Harry
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    It's clear that when William and Kate married, Harry wasn't as involved in his brother's life. Then, things took a turn for the worse when Harry met Meghan and decided she was the woman for him.

    Rumors say that William warned Harry against rushing into a relationship with her so quickly, which sparked part of their rift. The book will address what parts of their wives' relationship affected their own so deeply.

  • The historian was "astonished" by what he found.

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Splash News

    Robert is heavily involved with the royal family, and he has a deep understanding of backstage knowledge that most aren't privy to. Even he was surprised by what he uncovered in his research for the book. 

    "I have been astonished and sometimes moved to tears by the fresh details and insights I have discovered in researching this story of family conflict," he said in the press release. "It has been both enthralling and painful to trace this drama through the memories of close witnesses and some of the people most intimately involved."

  • The book will also delve into the details of Meghan and Harry's departure. 

    Prince William and Prince Harry
    Splash News

    After Meghan and Harry decided to cut professional ties with the royal family, something changed forever in William and Harry's relationship. The two have clearly been feuding, and most public interactions look forced and awkward between them. 

    "Inevitably stuff happens. But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers," Harry said of his relationship with William in an ITV documentary last year. "We're certainly on different paths at the moment."

    That they are.

royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement