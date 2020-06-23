Prince William & Prince Harry's Relationship Has Suffered a 'Devastating Breakdown'

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The rift between Harry and William has become more palpable in recent years, and historian Robert Lacey has documented it all in a new book. Battle of Brothers: William and Harry -- the Friendship and the Feuds will explore their relationship from brotherhood as children to partners in the British Monarchy, and how they've grown apart. Sibling bonds in the royal family are difficult, which Robert Lacey discovered in his research about William and Harry.
-
A new book details the royal brothers' relationship.
-
The boys have lived their entire lives under constant scrutiny.
-
-
The book dissects how their relationship was affected by their wives.
-
The historian was "astonished" by what he found.
-
-
The book will also delve into the details of Meghan and Harry's departure.
Share this Story