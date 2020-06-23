Prince William & Prince Harry's Relationship Has Suffered a 'Devastating Breakdown'

Robert Lacey, who worked as the historical consultant on Netflix's The Crown, definitely knows his stuff when it comes to the royal family. Robert's new book tackles the inner workings of the royal brothers' relationship and the growing rift between them.

It's not only their personal relationship that has been affected; the brothers were set up for a feud based on how the British monarchy is set up. Robert addresses the historical context of royal siblings as "the heir" and "the spare."