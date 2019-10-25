Royal Insider Claims Meghan Markle Enjoyed More Privileges Than Kate Middleton

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sort of spoken out about it, there are many aspects of Megxit that are still shrouded in mystery -- namely, the real reason they stepped down from their royal roles. Although some theories are rooted in the royal family not welcoming the Duchess of Sussex into their fold, a new report claims Meghan enjoyed more royal perks than Kate Middleton ever did.
-
According to royal writer Lady Colin Campbell, the royal family was extraordinarily welcoming to Meghan.
"The royal family went out of their way to embrace her in a way that they have never gone out of their way to embrace anybody else," said Campbell, who wrote Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody. "Meghan was the only fiancée that was ever asked to Windsor before the wedding, and she was the only newly-wed who was invited by the Queen to accompany her on a daily engagement."
-
Campbell also noted that Queen Elizabeth was taken with Meghan immediately.
-
-
Kate hasn't had too many solo outings with the Queen.
-
Things seemed to get off to a good start with Meghan and the royal family.
During their very first interview after they got engaged, both Harry and Meghan made it seem like everyone was getting on famously. In fact, even the Queen's corgis -- notoriously prickly pups -- immediately took to Meghan.
"For the last 33 years, I've been barked at," Harry said during the interview. "This one walks in, and absolutely nothing! Just wagging tails."
-
-
There's a good chance we'll never know the real reason behind Megxit.
That said, it certainly seems like the relentless British media -- who regularly tore the Duchess of Sussex to shreds -- played a part.
Did the royal family, as well? Hopefully, they didn't, because it certainly would be a shame if something that started out so wonderful went so sour.
