Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Cut One of Their Last Ties to the Royal Family

Harry and Meghan have cemented their separation from the royal family.

A columnist at the Daily Mail, Richard Eden, shared that the prince's split from his grandmother's legal team surprised royal insiders. Harry had been represented by Harbottle & Lewis since he was a teen, and had close ties with senior partner Gerrard Tyrrell.

"The choice of lawyers is of great importance to the Royal Household and Gerrard was a useful neutral link man between the Sussexes and the Palace," the columnist reported.