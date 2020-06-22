Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Cut One of Their Last Ties to the Royal Family

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just officially cut ties with the Queen's legal team, which is another major step toward making their royal exit permanent. By leaving the legal team that Harry has been with since he was a teen, the couple have made a strong statement that this separation is here to stay. This decision further proves that Meghan and Harry are ready to be independent of the royals once and for all.

  • Harry and Meghan have cemented their separation from the royal family. 

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

    A columnist at the Daily Mail, Richard Eden, shared that the prince's split from his grandmother's legal team surprised royal insiders. Harry had been represented by Harbottle & Lewis since he was a teen, and had close ties with senior partner Gerrard Tyrrell.

    "The choice of lawyers is of great importance to the Royal Household and Gerrard was a useful neutral link man between the Sussexes and the Palace," the columnist reported.

  • This move means they will likely not return to The Firm after the year is up. 

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    Splash News

    When Meghan and Harry review their royal exit with Queen Elizabeth next year, they will likely stay separated from the family, at least professionally. "It would appear to demonstrate that they have no intention of coming back," a courtier explained to the Daily Mail

    A source close to Meghan and Harry explained they still want their independence. "They wanted to instruct their own lawyers, not those also used by the Royal Family. They are on an independent path," the source said.

  • Meghan and Harry are struggling with the royal split. 

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Their exit from the royal family has not come so easy, but it seems it is still worth it to this royal couple. Even though the duo have struggled to make it work in Los Angeles, they are also feeling outcast from the royal family because of the shelter in place order and staying shut in at their new home. Not to mention, LA hasn't been all that they imagined. Luckily, Meghan's mother, Doria, has reportedly come to help out.

  • The legal firm has been replaced from their nonprofit as well. 

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    Splash News

    It seems Meghan and Harry are cutting ties in every aspect. Harbottle & Lewis originally intended to work with the legal team at the Sussexes' nonprofit Archewell. Now, however, they have found their own private firm, a rival of Harbottle & Lewis, called Fieldfisher, to work with. Clearly, the Sussexes are ready to be on their own, separate in every way from the royals.

  • It's all for Archie's benefit. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Baby Archie
    Splash News

    Meghan and Harry have made it clear that everything they are doing is for the benefit of their family and their son, Archie. Meghan was berated by the British press and couldn't take the pressure of being a duchess anymore. Harry was more than happy to leave his royal duties behind for a new life in the states.

    Although things haven't worked out perfectly for the family of three through this process, they haven't lost hope yet.

