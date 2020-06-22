Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Cut One of Their Last Ties to the Royal Family

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just officially cut ties with the Queen's legal team, which is another major step toward making their royal exit permanent. By leaving the legal team that Harry has been with since he was a teen, the couple have made a strong statement that this separation is here to stay. This decision further proves that Meghan and Harry are ready to be independent of the royals once and for all.
Harry and Meghan have cemented their separation from the royal family.
This move means they will likely not return to The Firm after the year is up.
Meghan and Harry are struggling with the royal split.
The legal firm has been replaced from their nonprofit as well.
It's all for Archie's benefit.
