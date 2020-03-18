Joy-Anna Duggar's New Baby Bump Pic Shows She's 'One Step Closer' to Meeting LO

Not much longer to go! Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are expecting their second child -- a baby girl -- in a few months, and although Joy-Anna is obviously super excited to become a mom again, it's obvious that, between the hot weather and a toddler to run after, she's pretty ready for her pregnancy to be over already.
Joy-Anna shared a new baby bump photo on Sunday.
"Each step is one step closer to meeting this baby!" Joy-Anna wrote alongside the photo. "We cannot wait!!" In addition to the first photo, which was cute POV shot of her pregnant belly, Joy posted a photo of a field of cows at sunset, along with a golden hour selfie. She may be over being pregnant and wanting to get closer to go-time, but she looks radiant!
Understandably, Joy is all about the baby bump photos these days.
Even though she's not super active on social media (compared to some of her sisters, at least), Joy has been sharing photos of her pregnancy journey. On June 10, she posted another cute photo of her growing baby bump, taken in the mirror of her bedroom. In addition to comments about how great she looked, a lot of people couldn't get over how much Joy looked like Jessa in this shot.
As a toddler mom, Joy has a lot going on these days.
Case in point: this photo of little Gideon spilling out an entire gallon of milk onto the counter. Good times!
Even though, of course, no toddler means any harm when they're doing something like this (they're just curious!), few people -- let alone pregnant women -- derive joy out of cleaning up spilt milk all over the kitchen.
Joy still has about nine weeks to go.
Normally, nine weeks isn't all that long, but when you're pregnant, it can seem like a lifetime. In addition to the anxieties and excitement that come with the third trimester, there's also the discomfort and insomnia to boot. Of course, Joy doesn't want her baby to come too early, but we get that feeling of wanting to walk as much as possible as the end nears.
Hang in there, Joy!
Once the baby is here, it will feel like your pregnancy was over in a flash.
Here's to hoping the remainder of Joy-Anna's pregnancy is as relaxing and uneventful as possible for someone who has a toddler boy at home. And keep on walking! In addition to it bringing you "one step closer to baby," it'll make time go faster.
