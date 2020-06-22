Princess Charlotte Has an 'Unwritten Rule' She'll Have To Follow When George Becomes King

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images
Even though Princess Charlotte will likely never actually sit on the royal throne and serve as queen, she does play an important part in the British monarchy. The little princess's brother, Prince George, will be king one day, and as his closest sibling, Charlotte will be his right-hand woman. There is an unwritten rule in the royal family that siblings will help take on the strain of ruling.
Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne.
Siblings have the responsibility of helping take on the burdens of the monarchy.
The royal family must follow centuries-old 'unwritten rule' about family code.
The little royal will follow in her family's footsteps.
Charlotte may not see her day on the throne, but she'll have to support her brother every step of the way.
