Princess Charlotte Has an 'Unwritten Rule' She'll Have To Follow When George Becomes King

Even though Princess Charlotte will likely never actually sit on the royal throne and serve as queen, she does play an important part in the British monarchy. The little princess's brother, Prince George, will be king one day, and as his closest sibling, Charlotte will be his right-hand woman. There is an unwritten rule in the royal family that siblings will help take on the strain of ruling. 

  • Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne. 

    William, George, and Charlotte
    The young royal is right behind her older brother, George, who will take over the kingdom after their dad, Prince William. Prince Charles is already making preparations to take over the throne from Queen Elizabeth, who celebrated her 94th birthday in April. The succession to the throne is a bit confusing, but likely Princess Charlotte will never actually see her day on the British throne.

  • Siblings have the responsibility of helping take on the burdens of the monarchy. 

    Princess Charlotte
    Right now, Charlotte and George are so young that they likely haven't even thought about their futures as rulers of a nation. However, the time will come one day when Prince George will take over for their dad and Charlotte will be his right-hand woman. Even if George has a wife, who will take on royal duties such as Kate Middleton has, Charlotte will be in charge of helping her brother shoulder the burden of ruling.

  • The royal family must follow centuries-old 'unwritten rule' about family code. 

    Princess Charlotte, prince george, kate middleton, prince william, prince louis
    According to Express, Charlotte will be held to the same standard that her ancestors have always been held to. As George's sister, Charlotte will be asked to be as supportive as possible to her older brother, who will one day be king. Andrew Morton, a royal commentator, told the news outlet: "The job of the royal child with an elder brother or sister is to be supportive."

  • The little royal will follow in her family's footsteps. 

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte
    "There is a kind of unwritten code inside the royal family that your job as a sibling is to help share the burden of the monarchy," Morton continued.

    Royal siblings have always supported their elder siblings. Queen Elizabeth, for example, always had the support of Princess Margaret. When Prince Harry decided to leave the royal family professionally, it was such a scandal because he was breaking this code. If Charlotte were to one day step down, younger brother Prince Louis would take on that role.

  • Charlotte may not see her day on the throne, but she'll have to support her brother every step of the way. 

    Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton
    Even though Charlotte will not head up the British monarchy, she has already had a huge effect on the UK in her short five years. When Charlotte was born, everyone was so excited for a little girl to be added to the mix. Her birth brought in billions to the British economy, known as "The Charlotte Effect." Everything that Kate and William used for their little girl -- bottles, diapers, toys, clothes -- everyone else had to have too. Clearly, this young royal is already a force to be reckoned with.

