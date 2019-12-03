The Palace Fears Prince William Will Be 'Painted as the Bad Guy' in New Megxit Book

WPA Pool/Getty Images
In recent months -- and in general, if we're being honest -- Prince William has been painted as a sort of hero in the royal family. Throughout the duration of the global health situation, the Duke of Cambridge has been lauded for his steadfast empathy, positivity, and candor (which has been rife with his delightful sense of humor). Now, though, the narrative surrounding Prince William may change -- and not for the better.
ICYMI, there's a new biography coming out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Although the book supposedly isn't an authorized biography, it is worth noting that one of the writers, royal journalist Omid Scobie, is a close friend of Harry and Meghan's. The book, called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, is aiming to debunk a number of misconceptions about the Sussexes.
Seems innocent enough, right? Eh, maybe not for everyone.
Apparently, the palace is worried about how Prince William is going to come off in the book.
According to the Sun, palace aides are worried that William will be "painted as the bad guy" in the book.
"They are worried William especially will be portrayed in a bad light," an insider said. "This sort of family spat shouldn't be out there in public. This shouldn't happen to future monarchs. The book could be the most damaging thing to the Royal Family since Prince Diana's interview on Panorama with Martin Bashir."
Insiders fear the juxtaposition the book will draw between William and Harry won't be a good look for the future king.
"The concern is it will somehow paint [William] as an unfeeling baddie against kind and philanthropic Harry and Meghan," the insider continued. "The aides are privately worried about it. Unsympathetic, unfeeling and unsupportive are the words being used but of course no one knows exactly what's in it."
Yikes!
The book may get super specific in its critiques of William, too.
Apparently, one fear palace aides have is how the biography will portray William's behavior in the wake of Megxit -- specifically during the critical talks that took place after Harry and Meghan stepped down. (William turned up last to the talks with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Harry and never stuck around afterward.)
Sources close to the book, however, maintain that it's mostly about Harry and Meghan.
"It's about the way Harry and Meghan were trying to break with tradition," a source close to the Sussexes said of the biography.
Things are supposedly on the up-and-up with Harry and William right now, so hopefully there's nothing too negative in the book about William. It would be a shame if, after all their hard work, they were back to square one.
