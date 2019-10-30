Kardashians Called Out for Wishing Caitlyn Jenner a 'Happy Father's Day'

Father's Day has come and gone with many people shouting out the special person in their lives they're proud to call dad. Fatherhood comes in many forms that makes such tributes all the more diverse and special. Welp, the Kardashians (and Jenners, too, to be fair) are coming under a bit of fire after wishing Caitlyn Jenner a happy Father's Day as she is a trans woman.

  • Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall turned heads for their Father's Day shout-out to Caitlyn Jenner.

    Kourtney Kardashian chose a different route, celebrating her late father, Robert Kardashian, through touching family throwback videos and photos. Kourt even had a special post for baby daddy Scott Disick, the father of her three kiddos -- son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5.

  • Even Kim took to Instagram, sharing a special message for Caitlyn on her Stories.

    Kim Kardashian
    kimkardashian/Instagram

    Basically, Kim Kardashian celebrated every father figure in her life. Kanye got a shout-out, as did her late dad, Robert, and Caitlyn Jenner did too. She wasn't done there as Kim also had a few special words for Scott and her brother, Rob Kardashian.

  • Welp, folks saw The Shade Room mash-up and have some feelings about it.

    Instagram comments

    Spoiler alert: Folks are confused why the Kardashian-Jenner crew is wishing Caitlyn a happy Father's Day when she identifies as a woman. 

    "[U]m maybe they should've sat this one out," one critic noted.

    "[M]other's day was may 10th," snapped another.

    "So it's ok that they are telling Caitlyn Happy Father's Day but when somebody calls D Wade's son a boy, it's an issue. Make it make sense," someone questioned.

  • Maybe it's not a big deal as Caitlyn Jenner reposted her family's Father's Day messages.

    Kris Jenner happy Father's Day collage
    caitlynjenner/Instagram Stories

    "My angel. I love you so much. You made today so special for me," Caitlyn captioned on Instagram Stories after resharing Kendall Jenner's throwback video before her transition. Caitlyn pretty much reposted all the Father's Day messages directed her way on Instagram Stories -- so perhaps this isn't as big of a deal as people are making it out to be?

  • As long as she isn't offended, should we be?

    No community is monolithic, and that includes the LGBTQIA community. If Caitlyn Jenner, who identifies as a trans woman, is OK with her loved ones sharing throwback photos and videos prior to her transition -- or wishing her a happy Father's Day -- who are we to judge?

    If she is happy and feels loved, is that not what matters most?

