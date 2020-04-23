Prince William's Birthday Photo With the Kids Is a Never-Before-Seen Gem

WPA Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince willam
WPA Pool/Getty Images

This weekend was a big one for the Duke of Cambridge. In addition to celebrating a well-deserved Father's Day as a dad of three, Prince William also had a birthday. The duke turned 38 years old on Sunday, and, as often the case is with royal birthdays, the Cambridges commemorated the day by sharing a never-before-seen photo on Instagram.

royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement