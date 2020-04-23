Prince William's Birthday Photo With the Kids Is a Never-Before-Seen Gem

WPA Pool/Getty Images
This weekend was a big one for the Duke of Cambridge. In addition to celebrating a well-deserved Father's Day as a dad of three, Prince William also had a birthday. The duke turned 38 years old on Sunday, and, as often the case is with royal birthdays, the Cambridges commemorated the day by sharing a never-before-seen photo on Instagram.
On Saturday, Kensington Royal posted this photo of William, George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Absolutely adorable, no? "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow," the caption read, adding that "the picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess." (As always, Kate nailed it with her photography skills.)
Kate has been honing her photography skills the past few months. And her favorite subject? Her family!
For Volunteers Week in the UK, the Kensington Royal Instagram shared another shot of Prince William and his kids (minus Prince Louis) taken by the duchess. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort," the caption on this shot read.
Princess Charlotte also celebrated a birthday recently.
To mark the occasion, William and Kate shared stunning -- and we do mean stunning -- photos of their only daughter, which, again, were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. All of William and Kate's kids are super photogenic, but Charlotte's birthday photos were proof that Kate has serious behind-the-camera skills. These pics were perhaps Kate's most professional-looking ones to date.
Of course, our favorite birthday photos of Kate's to date are the ones she shared of Prince Louis in April.
Even though Princess Charlotte's photos may have been the most professional-looking, the snaps the Cambridges shared of Prince Louis for his second birthday were incredible. That's especially true of the second set of photos, where they even included an Instagram vs. Reality meme featuring an angelic-looking Louis in the first shot and a paint-covered toddler in the second.
But back to William -- hopefully he had a great weekend!
Between his birthday, Father's Day, the first day of summer, and restrictions starting to ease up in the UK, surely it was one to remember. Hopefully, the day was filled with sunshine, good food, plenty of time outside with George, Charlotte, and Louis -- and of course, lots of memorable photos from the Duchess of Cambridge.
