Katie Holmes' Net Worth: How the Celeb Mom Made Millions

Being an A-lister has its perks, and we're not just talking about brands sending free products -- or having lots of adoring fans. Katie Holmes' net worth is approximately $25 million, thanks to her high profile acting work, among other moneymakers -- like brand ambassador deals, a short-lived fashion line, and more. Katie officially came onto the acting scene in 1997, when she had a role in the movie The Ice Storm. After that, she landed Dawson's Creek, which would propel her to new heights of fame. After Katie Holmes became linked to Tom Cruise, her career continued to skyrocket -- thanks in large part to Tom's star power helping to brighten hers.
When Katie married Tom in 2006, the couple's combined net worth was hundreds of millions of dollars, mostly becuse of Tom's acting career. He's been acting since the '80s, and has starred in iconic action film series -- like Mission Impossible -- and unforgettable hits, like Risky Business, and Top Gun. (These days, his net worth is reportedly $570 million.)
When the duo divorced in 2012, Katie lost out on a huge chunk of that fortune because of a pretty ironclad prenup, but she's done well for herself -- even without Tom's money. Her $25 million net worth is nothing to sneeze at, and it's been more than enough to provide the couple's daughter, Suri, with the best life an A-lister's daughter could hope for.
Wondering how Katie made that hefty chunk of money in just a couple of decades of acting? We broke it all down for you.
'Dawson's Creek'1
Although she'd been acting since 1997, Katie Holmes didn't make it really big until her role on Dawson's Creek. From 1998 until 2003, she played Joey Potter on over 100 episodes of the hit show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, newbie actors tend to make about $30,000 an episode, which would add up to about $4 million for the duration of the series. Not a bad way to kick off her career.
Box Office Hits2
Katie is definitely considered an A-lister, and her box office hit movies raked in a lot of cash for the studios -- as well as Katie personally. Per ABC News, Katie reportedly made a million dollars for her role in Batman Begins. Other moneymakers include $1 million for Abandon, and $500,000 for Phone Booth. Having appeared in over a dozen major movies, she's racked up a lot of cash.
Cameo Roles3
Katie played herself in the major motion picture Ocean's 8 and was a key guest star on How I Met Your Mother. Because of her A-list status, the regular cameo salary of about $8,000 was likely bumped fairly high for Katie. Some cameos have netted actors six figures for relatively little work. We don't know the exact amount Katie has been paid for her various cameo roles, but the salaries likely added to her high net worth.
Playing Jackie Kennedy4
Katie Holmes returned to TV in a meaningful way in 2011 to play Jackie Kennedy on The Kennedys. Years later, she reprised the role for The Kennedys After Camelot. By then, Katie was probably making what The Hollywood Reporter calls "middle dollar" money, which could have brought her between $50,000 and $75,000 per episode. She played Jackie O. in 12 episodes, likely making nearly $1 million.
Producer Hat5
In recent years, Katie has stepped behind the lens in a producer role. She's produced three films, as well as all four episodes of The Kennedys After Camelot. The Hollywood Reporter estimates that a movie producer without many credits to his or her name will likely draw about $250,000 per film. That's certainly nothing to scoff at.
Director6
The actress has expressed interest in directing, which she did for the 2016 film All We Had that she also starred in. Additionally, she's directed a documentary short, and one episode of The Kennedys After Camelot. As a director that's just starting out, The Hollywood Reporter says that Katie Holmes could have earned about $400,000 to $500,000 for All We Had. However, the film didn't do very well -- so it may have not made the money to give her that high of a salary.
Prenup Could Have Netted Lots of Cash7
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were married for six years from 2006 until 2012, and their prenup protected Tom's high net worth while also, in theory, giving Katie a pretty sweet deal upon their divorce. E! News reported that Katie was likely to leave with anywhere from $100,000 to $1 million per year of their marriage. However, that's not how things worked out for real.
Making Nada From Her Divorce8
Katie got nothing in spousal support in exchange for sole custody of their daughter, Suri Cruise, that Suri wouldn't have to go to Scientology boarding school. This mama really did whatever she could to make sure she got to make decisions for her daughter, and that Tom Cruise wouldn't have a say whatsoever.
Hefty Child Support Payments9
While Katie may not be getting spousal support checks from her wealthy ex, she does get decent child support checks to help her care for Suri. Reportedly, Tom will pay $400,000 per year until Suri turns 18 in 2024. That breaks down to a total of $4.8 million over the 12 years that Katie will have raised Suri on her own.
Brand Ambassador10
Celebrities can make serious money doing brand spokesperson deals. Apparently, these deals can pay millions of dollars, depending on the brand's budget and how famous the celebrity is. Over the years, Katie has been a brand ambassador for several companies -- including Alterna Haircare, and Bobbi Brown makeup. She likely took home decent-sized checks for these deals.
Brief Fashion Line11
Holmes & Yang was a fashion brand partnership between Katie and stylist Jeanne Yang. Their clothing line debuted in 2009, before dissolving in 2014 due to "interpersonal conflict," as Page Six reported. Before it went out of business, Holmes & Yang was selling in Barney's New York, making it a pretty high-fashion line. There's no telling how much Katie made from the partnership, but considering that Jessica Simpson turned her clothing brand into a billion dollar business, there's a lot of money to be made in fashion.
Showing Up on Red Carpets12
Star once magazine reported that Katie could make $20,000 to show up and be photographed at some red carpet events. However, that's on the low end of appearance-driven cash, with people like Kim Kardashian making closer to $100,000 per appearance, according to the tabloid. That's some seriously easy money.
She Recently Sold Her Home13
Katie primarily lives in New York City with her daughter, Suri, but the actress also had a large home in Calabasas, California as well. The Los Angeles Times reported that she sold the mansion in early 2020 for around $4 million. If she didn't end up buying another home with the money, then her net worth just got a nice boost from the sale.
Pretty High Expenses14
Even though it seems like Katie is raking in the cash from her shows, movies, brand partnerships, and appearances, she also does have a high cost of living. The International Business Times also reported that, according to Star magazine, Suri's schooling costs $56,000 (likely per year or per semester), and her apartment in New York City is $25,000 (likely per month). That's a lot to shell out, and that's not even -- including travel, groceries, clothing, and other necessities.
Katie Hasn't Always Made Tons of Money15
Katie's net worth is nothing to sneeze at, but the aforementioned ABC News article reported that the actress has likely made less than she could with the star power she has. The outlet reported that all the drama surrounding her relationship, marriage, and divorce with Tom Cruise may have hurt her earning potential.
"It seemed like directors and producers started to get a little scared of hiring her for projects because they didn't want their project being overshadowed by the spectacle," Michelle Lee, Hollywood.com's senior vice president of content told ABC News.