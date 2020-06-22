Katie Holmes' Net Worth: How the Celeb Mom Made Millions

Image: Splash News



Splash News Being an A-lister has its perks, and we're not just talking about brands sending free products -- or having lots of adoring fans. Katie Holmes' net worth is approximately $25 million, thanks to her high profile acting work, among other moneymakers -- like brand ambassador deals, a short-lived fashion line, and more. Katie officially came onto the acting scene in 1997, when she had a role in the movie The Ice Storm. After that, she landed Dawson's Creek, which would propel her to new heights of fame. After Katie Holmes became linked to Tom Cruise, her career continued to skyrocket -- thanks in large part to Tom's star power helping to brighten hers.

When Katie married Tom in 2006, the couple's combined net worth was hundreds of millions of dollars, mostly becuse of Tom's acting career. He's been acting since the '80s, and has starred in iconic action film series -- like Mission Impossible -- and unforgettable hits, like Risky Business, and Top Gun. (These days, his net worth is reportedly $570 million.)

When the duo divorced in 2012, Katie lost out on a huge chunk of that fortune because of a pretty ironclad prenup, but she's done well for herself -- even without Tom's money. Her $25 million net worth is nothing to sneeze at, and it's been more than enough to provide the couple's daughter, Suri, with the best life an A-lister's daughter could hope for.

Wondering how Katie made that hefty chunk of money in just a couple of decades of acting? We broke it all down for you.