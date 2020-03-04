Kate Middleton Reveals Her Family Has Been Going Through a 'Difficult Time'

Most recently, Kate told a group of students about her experience in the lockdown. In the video, she said: "We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently. This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset. Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them."

On a personal note, she added: "It’s been a really difficult time for us all. But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever."