Kate Middleton Reveals Her Family Has Been Going Through a 'Difficult Time'

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Isolation and social distancing have finally gotten to the Cambridges. Kate Middleton admitted during a video call with students at Oak National Academy that lockdown is hard and it has been a difficult adjustment. However, always the optimist, she shared how important it is to focus on good mental health, kindness, and staying happy during these crazy times.
-
As things begin to open back up in the UK, William and Kate got out to visit some businesses in Norfolk.
Since the lockdown was enacted and the global health crisis began, all of the royal family has remained indoors. Will and Kate had their first public appearance in months at a British bakery and garden center. Things are finally reopening in the UK, and the royal couple wanted to celebrate along with everyone else. Of course, they maintained a safe social distance and followed all of the protocols.
-
The duke and duchess really missed sporting events.
Recently, the Cambridges shared their joy about football coming back soon. The couple are huge sports fans and are often spotted in the stands at their favorite teams' games. One of William's charities is focused on mental health and sports. The documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, recently aired and it shared how he connects the two.
-
-
Will and Kate are both active proponents of mental health.
Life has been difficult for everyone this year, and it's important to take into consideration the global crises we are all living through. Mental health can be a struggle throughout all of this. Kate and Will went on virtual calls to a variety of their charities and treatment centers. Kate spoke to clients at an addiction treatment facility earlier this month.
-
The duchess spoke to an assembly of elementary school students about how to deal with hard times.
Most recently, Kate told a group of students about her experience in the lockdown. In the video, she said: "We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently. This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset. Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them."
On a personal note, she added: "It’s been a really difficult time for us all. But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever."
-
-
Kate emphasized the importance of being kind and helping others while also being kind and helping yourself.
The duchess continued: "As we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too. This might be playing our favorite game, being outside, or talking to our friends. They all help with our mental wellbeing. Thank you for inviting me to speak to you today. Look after yourselves, reach out when you need help, and do your part to support those in need."
Share this Story