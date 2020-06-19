Royal Insiders Are Livid Kristen Stewart Is Playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart will be playing an iconic role in a new biopic about one of the most famous royals. Spencer, a film directed by Pablo Larraín, will follow Princess Diana's decision to leave Prince Charles and give up her place in the royal family. Royal experts are concerned with the casting choice, and are worried that Kristen won't be able to handle such a prolific role. 

  • Director Pablo Larraín explained his casting choice. 

    Kristen, 30, is a talented actor, but some are worried that this is the wrong person for the role. That said, the director was confident in the choice. He told Deadline that Kristen has what it takes. 

    "Kristen is one of the great actors around today," he said. "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature." 

  • Royal insiders are calling the decision 'out of tune.'

    Royal reporter Neil Sean told Fox: "The casting of one of the world’s most famous women in Stewart just shows how out of tune the makers are with what the public’s image and above all love for such a great lady is." 

    Princess Diana and Kristen have a few similarities, and Kristen has done biopics before. Hopefully she will understand the gravity of the role, and how much Diana means for so many people -- but again, not everyone is confident. 

  • Some are also confused why a Brit isn't playing the role.

    Leslie Carroll, author of Diana and Charles: Royal Affairs and Notorious Royal Marriages, noted that most Princess Diana fans want a UK-born actor to play the part. However, "if she can embody Diana's body language and convey her famous breathy, posh Sloane Ranger voice, it won't matter where she was born," Leslie added. 

  • And speaking of accents, Diana fans are going to be paying super close attention to Kristen's British accent -- no pressure there!

    Royal writer Tom Quinn pointed out how people will be extra critical of Kristen's accent, considering she is an American. And, echoing the sentiment, Sean added: "The news here in the UK is simply this ... Why? There are many British actresses who would have been better for this role." 

    Hopefully K-Stew will be able to get proper training before she begins production. 

  • Kristen definitely has some big shoes to fill. 

    Princess Diana has been portrayed in movies and TV in the past, and hopefully Kristen will be able to take on the role. While the director feels confident in her as an actor and understands what he would like to see in his movie, royal experts and fans are questioning the casting choice. 

    Only time will tell! Fingers crossed that this adaptation of the People's Princess life is a worthy one. 

