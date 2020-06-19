Royal Insiders Are Livid Kristen Stewart Is Playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

Foc Kan/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart will be playing an iconic role in a new biopic about one of the most famous royals. Spencer, a film directed by Pablo Larraín, will follow Princess Diana's decision to leave Prince Charles and give up her place in the royal family. Royal experts are concerned with the casting choice, and are worried that Kristen won't be able to handle such a prolific role.
Director Pablo Larraín explained his casting choice.
Royal insiders are calling the decision 'out of tune.'
Some are also confused why a Brit isn't playing the role.
And speaking of accents, Diana fans are going to be paying super close attention to Kristen's British accent -- no pressure there!
Kristen definitely has some big shoes to fill.
