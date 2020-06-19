Royal Insiders Are Livid Kristen Stewart Is Playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

Kristen, 30, is a talented actor, but some are worried that this is the wrong person for the role. That said, the director was confident in the choice. He told Deadline that Kristen has what it takes.

"Kristen is one of the great actors around today," he said. "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."