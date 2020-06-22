10 Royals Who Have Been Problematic For Their Family's Image

Image: SplashNews.com



SplashNews.com At their best, royals can raise millions for charity, bring awareness to social issues, and entertain us with their jewels and clothes. At their worst, they're clueless, philandering, and even criminal. Throughout history, there have been plenty of examples of both, but nowadays, there are some real dolts when it comes to behavior that ranges from the flat-out dumb to the willfully racist or illegal. In Europe, no royal house -- including the British one -- has been immune from scandal, and from having family members that are thoroughly embarrassing. It's true what they say: royals, they're just like us. They, too, have relatives that they'd like to cancel ... although, to be honest, most of these relatives -- with a couple of exceptions -- are not going anywhere.

This will not come as a surprise (we hope), but just because someone is born into a wealthy, privileged family with lots of history and access to the best of everything (including education) does not mean that they won't be garbage -- or at least have moments of total garbage-ness.

Their privilege, and things like access to excellent health care and food, make them immune from a lot of worries ... but it also creates isolation from the real world, and can mean that royals over-indulge in their worst impulses.Those impulses, and their consequences, have made international headlines, putting the respectability of a family in jeopardy -- and sometimes landing bad royals in legal trouble.

So who are the worst offenders who are currently embroiled in bad behavior, or in recent memory tried to clean the poo off the bottom of their shoes? The royal family members range from heirs to the throne their kids, kings and princesses, and royal hangers-on. Some of them had momentary sevrere lack of good judgment, and others are just repeat offenders.

Find out who they are by reading about 10 royals who have embarrassed their families.