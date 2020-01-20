Joy-Anna Duggar's House-Flipping Business Is More Successful Than We Thought

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been hard at work renovating homes, including their own, and their business is even more successful than we realized. Joy got her start in reality TV, so maybe these two could get a deal for a house-flipping show. Austin works on the projects the most, but the growing family of three all get involved where they can.
Austin has worked on three projects in the past six months.
Austin has reportedly been keeping busy these past few months while his wife is pregnant with their third baby. (They lost a daughter in 2019 when she was stillborn at 20 weeks.) The couple at first just had a shared Instagram, but recently Austin created one of his own for the family business.
Reportedly, Austin just wrapped up his third project in six months, which means he averages about six homes a year. As a young individual just getting started, those are good numbers!
Austin is the leader of the business, but Joy-Anna helps wherever she can.
Joy-Anna worked on cars growing up, and she is definitely a hands-on women. Of course, being pregnant and renovating homes don't exactly go hand-in-hand. The couple seem to be doing great in their relationship and as business partners. When their daughter comes along in a few months, there will be even more work to do at home and at work.
While Joy-Anna's been pregnant, they finished renovating their own home.
The two enjoy renovation so much that they even worked on their own house together. The couple have flipped old houses and started brand-new construction projects. They even took fans through a house tour on their growing YouTube channel to show off their work. The two are rumored to be leaving the family reality series, Counting On, but fans will still get to keep up with them on social media and their YouTube channel.
It hasn't all been easy.
Austin was reportedly sued for one of his projects because of fraudulent permits. He is accused of lying about permits he had to install a septic tank on one of the properties. The October 2019 lawsuit claimed that the owner had to pay more than $20,000 for damages done thanks to the faulty septic. The family has not commented on the lawsuit but have continued posting about their work.
This growing business means Joy and Austin can be independent of the Duggar parents.
Joy-Anna and Austin seem to be completely independent from Jim Bob and Michelle, which is a lot more than some of the other children in the Duggar family can say. With a growing house-flipping business and bustling social media platforms, they are set to be financially on their own in no time. Plus, if things work out with the home renovations, perhaps an HGTV series is in their future!
