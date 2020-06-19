Prince William Is 'Keeping Tabs' on Prince Harry All the Way From London

Low-key stalking. Even though Prince Harry no longer lives a stone's throw from his older brother, that doesn't mean Prince William isn't still looking after him. According to a new report from Fabulous Digital, Prince William has been "keeping tabs" on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from London while the royal couple is all the way over in Los Angeles.

  • William has been regularly checking in with Harry.

    According to an insider, Prince William makes it a point to check in with his brother via Zoom almost nightly after Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have gone to bed. "William finds Zoom a good, informal way of keeping in touch, and some would say 'tabs,' on his younger brother," a source told Fabulous Digital

  • Apparently, the calls are super low-key. 

    And that's exactly how both princes like it. 

    "These calls are made from Anmer's private sitting room," the source said, adding that the brother have a set time time they usually talk. "It's not the room that Kate and William use for their public zoom sessions."

    Because there's such a big time difference, typically the calls are after William and Kate eat dinner and Harry and Meghan are about to have lunch. 

  • Also, no one else is ever in the meetings. 

    According to the insider, the Duke of Cambridge was "very anxious" to keep the calls "low-key and casual."

    "Just two brothers have a chat," the source said. "No one else is involved. It takes the pressure off. There is nothing formal about these Zoom sessions. It's about keeping in touch that's important."

  • William and Harry also have a mediator, so to speak.

    It was previously reported by Mail on Sunday that former Welsh Guards officer Mark Dyer has been the go-between for the "sensitive business of building bridges between once-close Harry and William."

    A royal insider told the newspaper: "Long transatlantic chats between Mark and Harry have started to reap healing dividends between the brothers. His advice to the prince was 'talk and listen.'"

  • Are the brothers finally on the road to recovery with their relationship?

    It certainly appears that way. Perhaps some distance was just the thing William and Harry needed for their relationship. And with Harry no longer being a working royal, it definitely should help to ease any tension they had between them. 

    From the sound of things, Harry and Wills have a ways to go, but it definitely seems as if they're heading in the right direction.

