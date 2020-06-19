Meghan Markle May Have Left London Because She Was 'Denied Limelight'

This isn't the first time Fox has taken a swipe at the royal couple -- Meghan in particular.

During an appearance on the British show Question Time earlier this year, Fox got into a debate about Harry and Meghan's decision to step down with university lecturer Rachel Boyle.

"The problem we’ve got with this is that Meghan has agreed to be Harry’s wife, and the press have torn her to pieces," Boyle said. "Let’s be really clear about what this is, let’s call it by its name, it’s racism. She’s a black woman and she has been torn to pieces."

Fox disagreed, saying: "It’s not racism. No it’s not. We’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe. It’s so easy to throw the card of racism at everybody and it’s really starting to get boring now."

Fox received tons of backlash on social media for his ignorant comments.