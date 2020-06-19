Meghan Markle May Have Left London Because She Was 'Denied Limelight'

Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images
Well, this is a new theory. Outspoken British actor Laurence Fox recently made the claim that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have stepped down from their roles in the royal family, and left the UK altogether, because the Duchess of Sussex wasn't able to receive the attention she, as an actress, craved. In an op-ed piece, Fox held nothing back when speaking about the duchess.
-
In a piece for The Spectator, Fox claims Meghan wanted more attention than she received.
-
The actor also took a swipe at Prince Harry.
-
-
This isn't the first time Fox has taken a swipe at the royal couple -- Meghan in particular.
-
To be honest, we're having a little trouble following Fox -- on a number of levels.
-
-
Harry and Meghan may have moved to the entertainment capital of the world, but still, that doesn't prove Fox's theory to be true.
Share this Story