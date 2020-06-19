Meghan Markle May Have Left London Because She Was 'Denied Limelight'

Well, this is a new theory. Outspoken British actor Laurence Fox recently made the claim that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have stepped down from their roles in the royal family, and left the UK altogether, because the Duchess of Sussex wasn't able to receive the attention she, as an actress, craved. In an op-ed piece, Fox held nothing back when speaking about the duchess. 

  • In a piece for The Spectator, Fox claims Meghan wanted more attention than she received. 

    "Having spent years around actors, a fairly common trait is an enormous ego and the desire to be the center of attention," he wrote. "I include myself very firmly in this bracket. So with little mental gymnastics involved, I wondered whether [Meghan's] departure might have had something to do with her being denied the limelight she craved."

  • The actor also took a swipe at Prince Harry. 

    "My opinion was further bolstered as I watched the brave and admired prince slowly compost and droop before our eyes into a bit of a sop," he said of how Prince Harry changed after meeting Meghan. "[He became] less Prince Hal, more Prince 'Hang on, what do I say next, darling?'"

    Fox also claims that his opinions are shared with "a sizeable proportion of the population."

  • This isn't the first time Fox has taken a swipe at the royal couple -- Meghan in particular. 

    During an appearance on the British show Question Time earlier this year, Fox got into a debate about Harry and Meghan's decision to step down with university lecturer Rachel Boyle.

    "The problem we’ve got with this is that Meghan has agreed to be Harry’s wife, and the press have torn her to pieces," Boyle said. "Let’s be really clear about what this is, let’s call it by its name, it’s racism. She’s a black woman and she has been torn to pieces."

    Fox disagreed, saying: "It’s not racism. No it’s not. We’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe. It’s so easy to throw the card of racism at everybody and it’s really starting to get boring now."

    Fox received tons of backlash on social media for his ignorant comments. 

  • To be honest, we're having a little trouble following Fox -- on a number of levels. 

    How could Meghan have possibly felt that she wasn't receiving enough attention while in the UK and a working member of the royal family? That's all she received. When she married Prince Harry, she became far more famous than she ever was as an actress on Suits. Was all of the press good? No. But still, she was arguably the most famous woman in the world. 

  • Harry and Meghan may have moved to the entertainment capital of the world, but still, that doesn't prove Fox's theory to be true. 

    For one, Meghan is from Los Angeles and her mother still lives there, and again, she received a ton of publicity living in the UK. So much, in fact, that she decided to go back home and relinquish her role in the most famous family in the world. 

    When it comes to the limelight, Meghan seems like she's good, thankyouverymuch. End of story. 

