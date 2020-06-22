20 Interesting Things to Know About Meghan Markle

ALPR/AdMedia/Splash News
Meghan Markle -- the wife of Prince Harry, and the Duchess of Sussex -- has gained a bit of a reputation for being one of the more private members of the British royal family. She is one of the members of the younger generation who likes to keep her cards close to the chest, which includes Prince Charles' and Prince Andrews' children, and their spouses, among others. In fact, the duchess is often scorned by the British media and the British public for her unwillingness to let her private life be infiltrated. The royal family is beloved, and people are endlessly curious about them -- and pretty much always has been.
(We get it.)
We definitely understand why some may be disappointed with the lack of intel on Meghan, Harry, and son Archie's personal lives, but we totally get why Meghan Markle is hesitant to give away too much. But Meghan was somewhat famous in her own right long before she became a princess. Meghan's been making television appearances since she was a little girl. (Her IMDB history even goes all the way back to 1995.) With a public image that goes that far back, it should go without saying that if we dig around a bit, there are plenty of interesting, little-known, and even quirky facts and tidbits about her floating around out there.
The Duchess of Sussex may be gorgeous, independently successful, and just a bit mysterious, but she's also smart, savvy, relatable, genuinely interesting, and cares greatly about animals and people in need. Keep reading to find out some fun facts about Meghan Markle that will definitely give some insight into who she really is.
Meghan Never Really Went With the Flow1
Little Meghan Markle was already ruffling feathers way back in 1993, when she appeared on Nick News and completely ravaged a sexist television commercial in her commentary. She even made sure to write the company that aired the commercial to voice her displeasure with their suggestion that only women wash dishes. While her words were super poignant -- especially for a young girl in the early '90s -- Meghan's facial expressions were even more memorable.
Hanging Out on the 'Married With Children' Set2
Meghan's now estranged father apparently worked on the set as a camera operator of the hit television show Married With Children, and she would go to the set every day after school. It was a frequent enough occurrence that, according to IMDB, she was an uncredited extra on one episode of the sitcom. Back in 2013, Meghan briefly spoke on the subject in an interview with Craig Ferguson, calling it a "perverse" experience.
Sanging in a Christmas Show3
Though Meghan isn't known for her singing, she can in fact hold a tune. While still in high school, she performed a duet of "Santa Baby" with a fellow student at a Christmas show. She definitely wasn't the lead, but Meghan held her own -- and we're betting it wasn't her first or last time singing for an audience. It takes a lot of confidence, especially as a teenager, to get on stage and perform in front of so many people.
Trying to Get Into Music Videos4
While trying to break into the acting scene, Meghan would audition for roles in music videos. Though there's no evidence that she was super-successful in that endeavor, she did actually make it into Tori Amos' 1999 video for 1,000 Oceans. We can spot her in the far left of the screen at 37 seconds, and again at 57 seconds.
Check out those curls!
Meghan Is Older Than Harry5
Although she looks almost ridiculously youthful, Meghan is actually three years older than her royal husband. She was born in Los Angeles on August 4, 1981, and Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984. That means Meghan will turn 40 in 2021. We should all hope to look that good when we're approaching 40! Call us impressed that Harry wasn't bothered by his future bride having a few years on him.
Her First Name Isn't Meghan6
Yup, that's right. Meghan is not Meghan Markle's given first name. Her first name is actually Rachel, and Meghan is her middle name. We're guessing she decided to go with her middle name when she got into acting since Meghan Markle is a bit more catchy than Rachel Markle. Maybe that explains why Ed O'Neill referred to her just as "Markle" in that Ellen video.
She Played a Rachel on TV, Though7
Though Meghan doesn't go by Rachel anymore, she did in her most well-known role as an actor. She played Rachel Zane -- a struggling paralegal with a bit of a dramatic love life -- for seven years on the USA show Suits. There's no way to know whether her character got the name "Rachel" because it was actually her name, or it was just a coincidence. We do wonder if it was ever confusing for her on set.
The Duchess Is a Divorcee8
Though it's not at all common for royals to marry divorcees (at one point, it was even quite scandalous), Harry didn't seem to mind that Meghan had been married once before. She married movie producer Trevor Engelson back in 2011, after dating for six years. The couple divorced just two years later, and Meghan met Prince Harry a few years after that.
Voice For the Underrepresented9
Years before she and Harry became a couple, Meghan Markle was already using her influence to speak out for the under- and misrepresented. Her voice evolved from that Nick News segment to an essay on her biracial identity, racism and the challenges that biracial families in America still face for Elle magazine two decades later. Meghan spoke with honesty, integrity, and humility in the essay -- and though she was admittedly nervous about speaking out, Meghan did so with a strong voice that honored the people she was representing.
Yogi10
Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, has been a yoga instructor most of her life, and Meghan began practicing alongside her mother at the early age of 7. Though she says it took some time to get into it, she began practicing regularly while in college and has developed and maintained her practice into adulthood. Yoga is definitely a great way to stay in shape when ya have such a hectic life.
Odd Jobs Princess11
Though the duchess had reached millionaire status before marrying the prince, Meghan worked a number of lower-paying odd jobs while she climbed her way up in Hollywood. She was actually quite a successful freelance calligrapher who did custom work for various big names. Meghan has also revealed that bookbinding was once a hobby of hers that she was able to turn into an income stream by teaching others the craft. She even designed clothing for a while.
Her Lifestyle Blog Was a Passion Project12
Before her life as a royal, while she was still acting on Suits, Meghan launched a website called The Tig in the hopes of creating a positive and uplifting space for women. "I see The Tig as a conversation between girlfriends. I love connecting with the fan base and sharing my experiences. There's so much snarky stuff on the Internet these days, so I've tried to create a space that's really positive and hopefully inspires you to do something that's uplifting and empowering," Meg told Good Housekeeping back in 2016. Though site is now defunct, Meghan still owns the domain.
Animal Lover13
Meghan has always been an animal lover and has rescued both cats and dogs. In an interview with Best Health, she recalled visiting an animal shelter in Los Angeles and running into television personality Ellen Degeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi -- neither of whom she had never met. Ellen was the person who actually convinced Meghan to adopt her first dog who she named Bogart.
Surprising Celebrity Crush14
Though Meghan has said that since she grew up in Hollywood and in the entertainment industry, celebrities don't really faze her. However, when asked who her celebrity crush would be, she said actor Dennis Quaid. Meg knows he's an odd choice given how much older he is than her, but honestly, we get it. Anyone born in the '80s grew up watching him and witnessed our own mothers crush on his rugged handsomeness.
Her Girl Crush is Interesting Also15
Meghan Markle has said that former United States Secretary of State Madeline Albright is her girl crush. Though some might be surprised that Meghan admires a politician so much, she actually at one point considered going into politics herself -- interning at the U.S. embassy in Argentina when she was in college. Albright is certainly impressive and an incredible role model for ambitious women, so it actually makes lots of sense.
Sharing DNA with the Bard16
Though Meghan Markle is one of the only Americans to marry into the British royal family, she actually has some pretty impressive connections to the United Kingdom. According to research conducted by MyHeritage.com, Meghan Markle shares DNA with William Shakespeare and former British prime minister Winston Churchill. We can't help but wonder if Meghan even knew this before the media went digging around for more info on her, but either way, it's pretty cool.
Big Foodie17
Anyone who has seen photos of the slender Meghan joyfully chowing down, it's because she truly loves food and considers herself something of a foodie. She's often mentioned her cooking skills in interviews and has even publicly professed her love for a "perfectly roasted chicken." It's been reported on various occasions that the princess cooks for herself and Prince Harry daily. Meghan even worked on a cookbook entitled Together: Our Community Cookbook with women who were displaced by a disastrous fire in West London.
Her Favorite Kitchen Tool Is So Basic18
Meghan once told Esquire magazine that she uses her Vitamix blender every day, and even had it shipped to Canada in the backseat of her car when she lived in Toronto while filming Suits. Although the Vitamix is definitely a high-end blender, it's still a blender and one of the most basic kitchen tools there is. The duchess says she uses it for things like shakes and pestos, which we can verify first-hand zap up super fast in a blender.
Judging a Cooking Competition19
Several years ago, Meghan Markle actually judged an episode of the Food Network cooking competition show Chopped Junior. The episode was entitled Cup of Glee, and Meghan managed to be honest but also encouraged the kiddie competitors. Unsurprisingly, this was not her only food-related television appearance. Meg herself has cooked on television a number of times, including on NBC's Today, just months before she announced her engagement to Prince Harry.
Her Entertainment Portfolio Just Keeps Expanding20
Though Meghan has obviously spent the past couple of years focusing on her royal duties, now that she and Prince Harry are taking a break from royal life, she is dipping her toe back into the entertainment world. Several months ago, Prince Harry was overhead pitching Meghan to do voice-over work for Disney, but it turned out that just such a project was already in the works. She did the voice-over work for the Disney nature documentary Elephant, which premiered on Disney+ in April 2020.