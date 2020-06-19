10 Times Meghan Markle Supposedly Broke Royal Fashion Rules But Actually Didn't

Image: Rick Davis/SplashNews



Rick Davis/SplashNews There's no denying that Meghan Markle made a huge impact on royal style during her time in Britain. Her looks were fresh, modern, and sophisticated -- and they pulled royal family fashion forward in just a little over two years. They gave us a glimpse of how a modern monarchy could move with the times and become more relatable and varied, and they even helped push other royal women in a new direction. (One example is how many more pants Kate Middleton has worn on duty since 2018.) Given all that, it's no surprise that Meghan was repeatedly called a rule-breaker, accused of breaking "royal protocol" and going against an unwritten royal fashion rule book by critics in headline after headline. But in truth, Meghan has rarely broken a rule ... just people's idea of what royal style is or should be. More often than not, Meghan was simply wearing something other royal women had worn before, with the only difference being that she was doing it while being biracial, American, and a former actress -- things that some people never seemed to be able to get over.

Is there royal tradition when it comes to fashion? Sure. Generally, it's conservative, but it's also constantly changing to adapt with the times -- even if the changes are slow. We're sure Queen Victoria would be horrified if she were to rise from the dead and see Queen Elizabeth showing her ankles.

Over the years, we've heard from unnamed sources, royal biographers, and experts about what the Queen likes or doesn't like, and what she expects when it comes to how royal women dress. No one from the staff has ever said anything on the record, and the rules are not written down anywhere. Also, the lists of rules vary widely from report to report -- so, who knows? What we can assume is that the Queen simply expects royal women to dress well for an occasion.

Meghan Markle did that, and yet, she was called out for "breaking royal fashion protocol" more often than not -- and for things that everyone from the Queen to Kate Middleton has done. It turns out that people don't like a breath of fresh air as much as they say they do and weirdly expect royals to act within a rigid set of rules. Maybe, just maybe, the public is more rigid than the Queen.

Here are 10 times Meghan was accused of breaking royal style rules but, as it turned out, really wasn't.