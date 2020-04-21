Kate Middleton's Surprise Appearance Has All Eyes on Her 'Bargain' Dress

It's a good thing Kate likes to keep it low-budget, because it's much easier for us to copy her looks. Sure, she likes a good designer brand every now and then, but her shoppable looks are what keep us enthralled by the style icon. The mental health advocate's favorite brands include Stella McCartney and Beulah -- and it looks like we can add her M&S floral dress to the lineup of some of her best affordable looks.