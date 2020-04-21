Kate Middleton's Surprise Appearance Has All Eyes on Her 'Bargain' Dress

Splash News
Kate and her team of stylists obviously know what they're doing, because the royal is looking gorgeous -- even while sheltering-in-place. The Duchess of Cambridge is keeping up with her royal duties during this crazy time, sharing a video about kindness for a school in the UK. In it, she was wearing a stunning floral dress that is totally affordable and is getting quite the attention.
The Duchess looks drop-dead gorgeous in a new video about kindness.
Kate Middleton had her hair in her signature loose, shoulder-length waves as she spoke with school children about the importance of kindness. The duchess is clearly a favorite among the kids and knows just how to get her point across to them. She sweetly asked how they can exhibit kindness in their day-to-day lives. "Sharing? That's kindness," one student replied.
Kate's "bargain" dress is from Marks and Spencer and only costs about $40.
The high neckline is definitely a favorite of this royal.
Kate has sported similar styles in the past. The royal always wears modest and stylish clothing, so the floral M&S dress is a perfect addition to her wardrobe. Kate's most worn look is this high neckline, which elongates her neck and hits at a flattering angle on her collarbones. The dress is midi length, so it falls about halfway down her calf.
Kate's style is unmatched.
The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most beloved royals, in part because of her iconic style. Kate Middleton keeps it business casual and feminine, with dresses, skirts, and floral tops. Usually, she also keeps jewelry minimal and sports high heels. When out at more formal events, Kate commits to expensive designer looks, but on the daily she's got affordable taste.
Thank goodness we can steal this future queen's style.
It's a good thing Kate likes to keep it low-budget, because it's much easier for us to copy her looks. Sure, she likes a good designer brand every now and then, but her shoppable looks are what keep us enthralled by the style icon. The mental health advocate's favorite brands include Stella McCartney and Beulah -- and it looks like we can add her M&S floral dress to the lineup of some of her best affordable looks.
