'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Raping Multiple Women

If these allegations are true, this actor could be facing serious prison time.

Allegations from the early 2000s are finally headed toward potential justice, as the actor was recently charged with three counts of rape. Three women came forward and alleged that Danny drugged their drinks and raped them on multiple occasions. The offense could land him up to 45 years in prison if he is convicted.

On Wednesday, Danny was arrested and released on a $3.3 million bail. His arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 18, according to Variety.