'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Raping Multiple Women

Actor Danny Masterson, aka Hyde from That '70s Show, is finally facing justice for the alleged crimes from his past. The 44-year-old has been charged with raping three women from 2001 to 2003. Considering these allegations are nearly two decades old, he and his wife are reportedly shocked. However, the rumors have been following his career ever since.

    Danny clearly is not as lovable off screen as the character Hyde on the '90s series. Although his character joked about jail on That '70 Show, for the actor, it is a reality. Danny has been under investigation since 2016, and he's also been accused of sexual harassment in the past. In 2017, he was dropped from the Netflix series The Ranch because of the accusations. 

    Basically, this doesn't look good ...

    Allegations from the early 2000s are finally headed toward potential justice, as the actor was recently charged with three counts of rape. Three women came forward and alleged that Danny drugged their drinks and raped them on multiple occasions. The offense could land him up to 45 years in prison if he is convicted. 

    On Wednesday, Danny was arrested and released on a $3.3 million bail. His arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 18, according to Variety.

    "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify. Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

    Not only has the actor been charged with three counts of rape, but he has also been at the center of multiple sexual harassment claims and stalking suits. In 2019, Danny and the Church of Scientology were sued for trying to cover up the rape and assault claims. At the time, four women filed claims, which were dismissed by the Los Angeles Police Department. 

    The women accusing Danny of rape have been through hell and back trying to send him to prison. After years of thorough investigations, things are not looking promising for the actor. The women have bravely testified and explained in detail their horrific assaults. Danny is a member of the Church of Scientology -- which has an enormous amount of money and power -- and has seemingly helped him evade prison. No one from the church has spoken on Danny's behalf since the charges were filed.

