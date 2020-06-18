'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Raping Multiple Women

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Actor Danny Masterson, aka Hyde from That '70s Show, is finally facing justice for the alleged crimes from his past. The 44-year-old has been charged with raping three women from 2001 to 2003. Considering these allegations are nearly two decades old, he and his wife are reportedly shocked. However, the rumors have been following his career ever since.
Danny Masterson is known as one of the lovable stoners on 'That '70s Show'
If these allegations are true, this actor could be facing serious prison time.
Allegations from the early 2000s are finally headed toward potential justice, as the actor was recently charged with three counts of rape. Three women came forward and alleged that Danny drugged their drinks and raped them on multiple occasions. The offense could land him up to 45 years in prison if he is convicted.
On Wednesday, Danny was arrested and released on a $3.3 million bail. His arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 18, according to Variety.
The actor's lawyer issued a statement denying the allegations.
The three rape charges are just the tip of the iceberg.
Not only has the actor been charged with three counts of rape, but he has also been at the center of multiple sexual harassment claims and stalking suits. In 2019, Danny and the Church of Scientology were sued for trying to cover up the rape and assault claims. At the time, four women filed claims, which were dismissed by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Time will tell what happens next ...
The women accusing Danny of rape have been through hell and back trying to send him to prison. After years of thorough investigations, things are not looking promising for the actor. The women have bravely testified and explained in detail their horrific assaults. Danny is a member of the Church of Scientology -- which has an enormous amount of money and power -- and has seemingly helped him evade prison. No one from the church has spoken on Danny's behalf since the charges were filed.
