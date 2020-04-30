Jinger Duggar Is Ready for Summer in Above-the-Knee Maternity Dress

It's coming up on a month since Jinger Duggar and hubby Jeremy Vuolo revealed they are expecting another child. (Many Duggar fans speculated Jinger was pregnant months before the big reveal, but we'll act surprised.) We've always enjoyed her style, as Jinger isn't afraid to show a little leg and go against the grain of her ultra-conservative family. Recently, Jinger turned heads in a summery, green maternity dress that has many Counting On fans raving over her outfit.
Jinger took to the 'Gram to share an encouraging message with her fans.
"'Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice,'" Jinger wrote, quoting Philippians 4:4 from the Bible.
Anyone who follows Jinger -- or her husband, Jeremy Vuolo -- know they are people of faith who are unashamed to live their truth. Recently, Jer and Jinger announced they launched a podcast as a way to shine more light in such dark times. "I hope this will allow us to connect and share in a more meaningful way, along with sharing hope and encouragement with you all," the expectant mom revealed.
It didn't take long before Duggar fans chimed in about Jinger's attire.
"How stinkin adorable is that dress," one follower questioned in awe of Jinger Duggar's look.
"I LOOOOOOVE your dress!!! Super cute!!! You look amazing ... and always with words of encouragement ... i just love your entire family! Such an inspiration," another person added.
Can't say we disagree!
Jinger Duggar knows how to serve a look.
Even if it's something we personally would not wear, we are here for the risks!
This Duggar sister is not afraid to switch things up from time to time -- like when Jinger wore skinny jeans and snakeskin shoes. Folks were quick to illuminate how "glammed up" her style is, which could be the reason why Jessa Duggar wants to copy Jinger's style.
... even if she dresses down.
It felt like the world almost lost it after Jinger shared this post-workout photo of herself wearing what many consider to be short shorts. We've seen Jinger wear outfits that are slightly above the knee, but this ... it's next-level.
... for a Duggar (LOL).
We can't wait for more updates!
Between the baby on the way and little Felicity Vuolo turning 2 next month, we are sure Jinger has a few more stylish moments up her sleeve -- as well as sundresses and other seasonal ensembles with the weather getting better (thank goodness!).
Congrats again, Jinger!
