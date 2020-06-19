17 Celebrity Couples That Called It Quits During Quarantine

Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images As if we needed a reminder, breaking up is never easy ... but breaking up when the world feels like it is coming to an end can be seemingly impossible. A global health crisis and being trapped inside do not bode well for relationship troubles. These celebrity couples ended up breaking up, in part, because of it. While none of these celebs have blamed the state of the world directly, it seems like being stuck home with nothing to do certainly came into play. All of these artists and stars will be just fine on their own, but if they're on the market, a rebound will surely come their way. Quarantine isn't the only reason celebs are breaking up. Earlier this year, we saw the end of relationships -- like Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler -- plus a few Bachelor nation couples, like Chris and Krystal, and Joe and Kendall.

This lockdown period was the end of these couples, and we are so heartbroken for them. Some celebs have moved on rather quickly, while others are feeling the hurt. The world is in an age of change, which means some rocky relationships got the boot. With celebrities, it's almost impossible to tell which breakup will end amicably and which will end in flames. Some of these couples were not in healthy relationships, and it was high time things ended. With other duos, the relationship had just run its course.

Perhaps these breakups can inspire anyone out there in an unhealthy relationship to get out of it pronto -- or make those who are in good relationships even more appreciative of their situation. Getting to the point, the quarantine has taken its toll on these 17 celeb couples, as well as all of us.

Here are the couples who split during the global health crisis.