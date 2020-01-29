Meghan Markle's Fans Accused of 'Hijacking' Kate Middleton's 'Kindness' Video

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
While it appears that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have left any tension that was possibly between them behind, it seems like royal fans, on the other hand, cannot. Not long after a video was posted of Kate Middleton talking about kindness recently, fans of the Duchess of Sussex started swiping at the future queen in the comments section.
The duchess led a virtual kindness assembly for Oak National Academy recently.
On their Instagram page, Oak National Academy shared a video of the duchess speaking about kindness and then talking with students about what kindness means to them.
"Drumroll please," Oak National wrote on Instagram. "This week, we're absolutely thrilled to have The Duchess of Cambridge leading our assembly on kindness. HRH and the lovely pupils from Waterloo Primary Academy will be exploring what it means to be kind. This assembly was created in collaboration with children's mental health charity Place 2 Be."
However, fans of the Duchess of Sussex's weren't into Kate's video.
In fact, a few of Meghan's fans came after Kate for sharing what they felt was a contradictory message.
Oak National Academy seemed to do a clean sweep of any negative comments about the Duchess of Cambridge on social media, but evidently, there were a few snarky comments on Twitter.
According to Express, here's what a few people wrote before comments were deleted:
"Considering how Meghan has been treated by her, I’m not really sure that she is the best spokesperson for the concept of kindness to others."
"Ooh really? She should have started this kindness at home by showing Meghan some kindness. Or is kindness limited to specific people?"
"Ha! It must be a joke!"
Ouch!
A few critics also reportedly felt that Kate was 'copying' Meghan.
Meghan gave a commencement speech recently to her alma mater, soooo apparently Kate is a copy cat for talking to a school.
According to Express, here's what a few people had to say on social media:
"Spot the Katiness copy. Meghan talks to a graduating class. Katie also holds a meeting."
"I was also wondering when Kate was going to copy and paste Meghan, I guess that’s the speech from Kate’s school."
Again, it seems like Meghan and Kate are cool these days.
So it's kind of a shame people are stirring stuff up -- particularly when all the Duchess of Cambridge did was make a speech to students about kindness.
Hopefully, royal fans will be able to put the supposed rift between Meghan and Kate behind them, because, while it may be juicy, it's gotten pretty old.
