Meghan Markle's Fans Accused of 'Hijacking' Kate Middleton's 'Kindness' Video

On their Instagram page, Oak National Academy shared a video of the duchess speaking about kindness and then talking with students about what kindness means to them.

"Drumroll please," Oak National wrote on Instagram. "This week, we're absolutely thrilled to have The Duchess of Cambridge leading our assembly on kindness. HRH and the lovely pupils from Waterloo Primary Academy will be exploring what it means to be kind. This assembly was created in collaboration with children's mental health charity Place 2 Be."

