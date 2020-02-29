Jessa Duggar May Have Dropped a Hint She's Changing Her Style to Look Like Jinger

When it comes to fashion, most of the Duggar women don't get too crazy. Growing up, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna and the rest of the sisters wore only long skirts and dresses, like their mother, Michelle. However, as the women have gotten older and married and had kids of their own, a few of them -- namely Jill and Jinger -- have branched out. And now fans think Jessa is next.
When it comes to style, Jinger is the biggest rebel.
Not only did she start wearing pants a long time ago, but ever since moving to Los Angeles with her family, Jinger has gotten significantly more trendy with her clothes. In addition to wearing dresses that definitely come above the knee, she recently sent fans into a complete tizzy when she posted a photo of herself wearing short shorts.
Jill also has eschewed her family's strict dress code.
Case in point: In a group photo she shared in early March, she was wearing ripped jeans and sneakers while the rest of her sisters all wore long dresses. To be fair, though, Jill and her husband Derick Dillard are all but estranged from the Duggars these days and have even been embroiled in legal issues. So the jeans, compared to that, are small potatoes.
Is Jessa the next to deviate from the Duggar style?
Fans think so! In addition to being spotted wearing pants now and again -- like in this photo, which had followers commenting up a storm on her style choice -- Showbiz Cheat Sheet pointed out that Jessa recently may have dropped a clue that she was going to start dressing differently on her younger sister Jinger's Instagram.
When Jinger posted this photo of Felicity recently, Jessa may have hinted at something to come.
"Felicity has ALREADY been giving me input on what she wants to wear," Jinger wrote about her stylish tot mid-May. "Not even two years old and she’s a little fashionista! It’s so cute to see her enjoying it. Everyday, when I go into her closet to pick out her outfit, she follows me and makes her opinion known."
To which Jessa commented: "Her wardrobe is so classy, just like her Mama’s."
What does it all mean?! Perhaps that Jessa is going to take a page out of Jinger's style book soon?
We'll see! While Jessa has certainly gotten a little more mainstream with her own family since leaving Jim Bob and Michelle, she still errs on the conservative side when it comes to clothing. Of course, it's her body, her life, so she can do what she wants. But it would definitely be fun to see another Duggar sister undergone a style transformation!
