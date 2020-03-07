Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son May Be 'Trapped' in the US

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images
So, hypothetically, baby Archie could be stuck in the United States. According to a 40-year-old law, if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ever divorce, Archie could be stuck in the US instead of going home to London. If Archie ever becomes an official resident of the US, then that might be his home until he is 18. While it's unlikely, it's definitely something Meghan and Harry should consider while they find their permanent home.
-
Naturally, people are freaking out at the news that Archie might have to stay in the US.
Royal expert and socialite Lady Colin Campbell has revealed that there is a way Archie Harrison might have to stay in the US instead of returning to his royal relatives in London. The Hague Convention against International Child Abduction, a 40-year-old law, states that a child must stay in the country where he or she is an official resident. Lady C's upcoming book Harry & Meghan: The Real Story will dive even deeper into their marriage and the effects of their choice to leave the royal family.
-
Their relationship has changed during the shelter-in-place period.
A source close to Meghan and Harry told Elle that it hasn't been easy being stuck inside in their new home LA. They are feeling very isolated and are doing their part to social distance and stop the spread of the illness. The family of three have gotten to spend plenty of quality time together, but paparazzi has interrupted their privacy. Meghan and Harry will have to grow accustomed to the kind of attention they'll receive in the paparazzi capital of the world.
-
-
Meghan and Harry are supposedly unhappy with life in LA so far.
Meghan and Harry have been reflecting on their lives and what they want for their future together. Los Angeles may not be it for the royal couple. Reports have circulated that Harry isn't altogether unhappy with his life in the states, but he is just feeling a little homesick. However, life with Meghan is as good as ever, so divorce does not seem likely for this couple.
-
Meghan and Harry have gotten some help.
For the past three months, Harry, Meghan, and Archie have been isolated together, but now they are getting a little help. Meg's mom Doria Ragland is on her way to their temporary LA mansion to live with them for a time. Meanwhile, an old friend of Harry's mom Princess Diana, Liza Minelli, is reportedly helping Harry adjust after leaving his royal life.
-
-
Should anything happen, Archie's home could be the US permanently.
So, yes, should anything extreme happen, baby Archie could be living with Meghan permanently in the US.
Lady C explained in her interview: "That means that once Meghan moved Harry and the baby to America, if they set up operations in America, and there is a separation and/or divorce, unless Meghan agrees to the baby coming back to live in England, the baby is trapped in America until he is 18. The Hague Convention trumps everything else."
However, life would have to drastically change for the royal couple, and that just doesn't seem likely.
Share this Story