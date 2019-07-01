Kylie Jenner & Stormi Are the Ultimate Dream Team on First Vogue Cover

You guys? You're going to need to take a seat, because your body may spontaneously combust due to an adorableness overload coming your way. On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner shared a Vogue cover she's on this month. And the best part of all? No, it's not Kylie's flawless hair and makeup -- though that's great, too. It's that Stormi is on the cover with her!
Kylie shared the cover image of her Vogue Czechoslovakia photo shoot.
And again, the cover is gorgeous! And crazily enough, the photo was shot on an iPhone.
"New cover with my baby for Vogue Czechoslovakia shot at home on my iphone," Kylie wrote in the caption, adding that even though it was shot on a smartphone, fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli took the pics.
Kylie shared another photo from the shoot.
And, we have to be honest here: We're not sure how this wasn't the cover? This image is gorgeous.
In addition to the photo, Kylie shared a super sentimental caption. "I love this little baby so much i want to burst," she wrote. "Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you Stormi baby."
The photographers also shared a "backstage" photo of the shoot on their Instagram.
So adorable, right? "Backstage with Kylie Jenner and Stormi #VogueCS CoverStory shot via FaceTime," the brothers wrote on social media.
It's pretty impressive that they got such high-quality photos of Kylie and Stormi via FaceTime. That said, they also probably got more candid photos this way. Winning all around!
This isn't the toddler's first magazine cover.
Last year, Stormi, Kylie, and Kris Jenner posed for the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia.
In the article, Kylie revealed how having a child made her appreciate her own mother more.
"When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mom and appreciate all the things that she's done for me," she said. "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi."
Kylie has been all about Stormi on social media recently.
A day prior, the makeup mogul shared a photo of her and Stormi rocking Western-inspired outfits, along with the caption: "Woke up in the wild wild west." And throughout the past few months, while everyone has been staying home, Kylie has been posting tons of photos of her adorable daughter.
Keep the photos coming, Kylie. If there's one thing we'll never get enough of, it's photos of Stormi.
