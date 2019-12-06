Brian Austin Green Spotted With Blond After Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Confirms Megan Fox Romance

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images
After 15 years together, 10 years of marriage, and three kids, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have split. One month after their announcement in May 2020, they have already been spotted with new romantic interests. Many are thinking, "That was fast!" and the choice of their rebounds is definitely confusing.
Brian Austin Green, 46, was spotted with reality star Courtney Stodden, 25.
Just one month after Brian and Megan announced their split, he was spotted with TV personality Courtney Stodden. Many will remember Courtney's controversial first marriage to actor Doug Hutchison; she was 16 at the time and he was 50. The two appeared on VH1's Couples Therapy and officially divorced in March this year. She and Brian met on social media and have been chatting it up and probably consoling each other through this difficult time.
Apparently, they are just friends, though.
A source told TMZ that Brian and Courtney are just friends at this time, but they were spotted holding hands at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Brian also opened the car door for Courtney on their way out. Sources say that the two bonded over their current situations and share similar political views and passions in music. They have even discussed collaborating musically.
Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly, 30, and Megan Fox, 34, confirmed their romance with a public kiss.
Megan moved on even faster than her ex-husband. Shortly after they announced their separation, Megan was spotted with musician Machine Gun Kelly. Although they have been sure to keep any PDA low-key, paparazzi spotted a very public make out in the musician's car. Of course, this kiss came right after photos of Brian and Courtney surfaced. So, it leaves us wondering if it could have been a shady dig.
Megan appeared in Machine Gun Kelly's music video for 'Bloody Valentine'
Things looked steamy in Machine Gun Kelly's music video, and romantic rumors flew. Megan and the artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, have been inseparable since. Colson further confirmed his relationship with the actor in a tweet that spells it out clearly. Sharing lyrics from the tune, he wrote, "'i'm calling you girlfriend, what the [redacted]' life imitated art on that one."
Fans of the exes are generally confused by their rebounds.
Both Megan and Brian opted for younger people to move on with, which might make sense for the 46-year-old. He's already 12 years older than his ex-wife. Many had high hopes for Brian and Megan's relationship because they share three children. Plus, they moved on so quickly. Only time will tell if their separation sticks and if these new relationships are built to last.
