Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock: A Look Back at Their Love Before Divorce

Kevin Winter/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM
The 2020 hits just keep coming. Fans of Kelly Clarkson were devastated to learn recently that the singer and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are reportedly divorcing after eight years of marriage. Back in 2012, when they first started dating, Kelly Clarkson couldn't stop gushing over Brandon. She predicted that they would get married long before he proposed, and they went on to have a beautiful near-decade union together until she filed for divorce June 4.
During that time, Kelly wrote one of her best songs about Brandon, they had two children, he became her manager, and they built a life together.
... and that's reportedly all over now.
Although many felt that this was completely out of the blue for the singer and her talent manager husband, there have been some cracks forming over the years that may have indicated that they were headed for trouble. Kelly was candid about how work would sometimes get in the way of their relationship, and with her schedule getting busier and busier, maybe that was part of her decision to consciously uncouple?
Of course, we don't know the exact reasons why Kelly and Brandon decided they couldn't make things work any longer. The singer is usually very honest with her fans, but she's understandably been private thus far about this major decision. People magazine reported that her divorce filing simply listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason and a separation date "TBD."
With time, Kelly Clarkson may open up about why the relationship didn't work out, but it's OK for her to want her privacy now. Until we get more information, let's look back on the love story Kelly and Brandon did have ... for a while.
-
2012: Dating Begins1
Apparently, the 2012 Super Bowl brought Kelly and Brandon together in a romantic way. The duo started talking at the event, and it carried over to their first date on February 11. "And this is the funniest/worst thing ever," Kelly said about their first date. "One of my superhero idols is Whitney Houston, and the day she died was our first date. I was like 'This is a bad omen.'"
It turned out not to be ... at least for a few years.
-
... But They Knew Each Other For Much Longer2
They may have reconnected at the Super Bowl, but the Daily Mail reported that the two had known each other since at least 2006. "Brandon is my manager's son," Kelly told the newspaper. "I've known him for six years but he was married for most of that time. Then, suddenly, there he was at the Super Bowl and he was single."
The timing was finally right for Kelly to make her move.
-
-
Novemeber 2012: Kelly Had a Feeling They'd Get Married3
During a November 2012 appearance on The Ellen Show, Kelly mentioned that she just knew that she was going to marry Brandon -- even though they weren't engaged at the time. "We are totally gonna get married. We love each other," she said. "He's gotta put a ring on it at some point. But I'll wait it out."
Kelly didn't have to wait too much longer.
-
December 2012: Engaged4
Merry Christmas, Kelly! Brandon proposed in December 2012, perhaps spurred on by Kelly's Ellen interview the month before. Kelly posted the big news on Twitter soon after it happened. "I'M ENGAGED!!!!! I wanted y'all to know!! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever :)," she wrote.
-
-
October 20, 2013: Saying 'I Do'5
"I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock," Kelly tweeted after their Tennessee wedding ceremony. According to ABC News, they opted to get married in a small, intimate ceremony rather than in a big wedding like they'd originally planned. "I thought my mother was going to be [disappointed] because I'm her baby," Kelly said about having a small wedding. "I thought that was going to be weird but she totally got it. She actually responded, "I'm just happy I don't have to buy a dress!'"
-
December 2013: Cheating Rumors6
Shortly after they married, Kelly and Brandon came up against rumors that their relationship wasn't going well and that there was cheating. The singer was quick to address things on Twitter. "Keep hearing random rumors of me & Brandon splitting or that's he's cheating on me. Stop with all the lying please," Kelly wrote. She added that although the rumors didn't upset her, she didn't want Brandon's older children from a previous relationship to see what people were saying.
-
-
June 12, 2014: Welcoming River Rose7
Brandon already had two children from a previous relationship, but 2014 marked the birth of his first child with Kelly. Their daughter, River Rose, was born on June 12, and Mom and Dad couldn't have been happier!
"Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!! :)," the singer wrote on Twitter.
-
February 2015: 'I Never Thought Honestly I Would Get Married'8
Kelly used to gush about Brandon all the time in some seriously sweet interviews. One time she recounted telling him she loved him for the first time. "He was the first guy I ... said it [to] -- and wanted to say it," Kelly said. "I never thought honestly I would get married or fall in 'love,' like they say in the movies ... I just didn't know if it was possible."
-
-
April 2015: 'Brandon is not my other half. He's a whole and I'm a whole.'9
She may have been Mrs. Blackstock, but Kelly was adamant that she was still her own person. In an interview with Redbook, she insisted, "Brandon is not my other half. He's a whole and I'm a whole." The "Ms. Independent" singer added that growing up poor and without much stability instilled a sense of independence in her. "I've never believed in someone taking care of me," Kelly said.
-
November 2015: Kelly Releases 'Piece by Piece,' a Song About Brandon10
The 2015 debut of "Piece by Piece" is one of Kelly's most heart-wrenching songs. It's about her damaged relationship with her father and how Brandon helped show her what love could be. The lyrics go like this: "He takes care of me / He loves me / Piece by piece, he restores my faith / That a man can be kind and the father could ... stay." We're totally crying just reading that.
-
-
April 12, 2016: Welcoming Son Remington11