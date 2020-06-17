Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock: A Look Back at Their Love Before Divorce

Image: Kevin Winter/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM



Kevin Winter/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM The 2020 hits just keep coming. Fans of Kelly Clarkson were devastated to learn recently that the singer and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are reportedly divorcing after eight years of marriage. Back in 2012, when they first started dating, Kelly Clarkson couldn't stop gushing over Brandon. She predicted that they would get married long before he proposed, and they went on to have a beautiful near-decade union together until she filed for divorce June 4. During that time, Kelly wrote one of her best songs about Brandon, they had two children, he became her manager, and they built a life together. ... and that's reportedly all over now.



Although many felt that this was completely out of the blue for the singer and her talent manager husband, there have been some cracks forming over the years that may have indicated that they were headed for trouble. Kelly was candid about how work would sometimes get in the way of their relationship, and with her schedule getting busier and busier, maybe that was part of her decision to consciously uncouple?

Of course, we don't know the exact reasons why Kelly and Brandon decided they couldn't make things work any longer. The singer is usually very honest with her fans, but she's understandably been private thus far about this major decision. People magazine reported that her divorce filing simply listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason and a separation date "TBD."

With time, Kelly Clarkson may open up about why the relationship didn't work out, but it's OK for her to want her privacy now. Until we get more information, let's look back on the love story Kelly and Brandon did have ... for a while.