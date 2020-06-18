20 Photos of Royal Travel That Spark Wanderlust

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images
Summer is here, school's out, and the wanderlust is setting in. Many of us have been avoiding travel for health and safety reasons for months now, but the world is slowly opening back up, and long, sunny days have us itching to get out and explore. The best travel inspiration, of course, comes from our favorite celebrities -- the royals included. These people have been to some seriously awe-inspiring places A lot of the British royal family's travels are technically official duties, but even seeing many of those destinations have us wanting to travel and rack up some new experiences -- not to mention soak in how stunning these actual vacation spots are.
The preferred destinations of the royals run the gamut -- from the scenic Scottish Highlands where the queen and Prince Philip have a vacation home, to the remote Caribbean island of Mustique where the late Princess Margaret threw parties of legend status, and Prince William and the Duchess still frequent during the winter months.
While the royals always travel in style -- and with plenty of security and a pack of paparazzi, too -- many of the destinations they visit are popular vacation spots for Europeans in general. Even when they do venture across the pond, they simply opt for more secluded areas of the ever-bustling and totally accessible Caribbean. So basically, even as commoners, we could in theory travel to -- or at least near -- some of the destinations favored by the likes of Kate and Meghan.
Here are some gorgeous shots of the royal family in a slew of exotic, classic, cozy and downright dreamy locales to help get the travel juices flowing.
Off to Oceania1
William and Kate may have first visited the South Pacific island of Tuvanipupu on an official tour, but they were all smiles during their time there, and we're sure we know why. The gorgeous flora and fauna, the colors, the friendly people -- it all just seems so exotic yet completely approachable. A lot of the islands in this region -- which includes Santa Isabel, and New Georgia -- share the rich Polynesian and Melanesian cultures of destinations, like Hawaii, Fiji and Vanuatu (with regional differences of course).
Glowing in Tuvanipupu.2
The Duchess of Cambridge literally let down her gorgeous locks when she and the prince visited Tuvanipupu back in 2012. She's seen here smiling from ear-to-ear, with a stunning sun-kissed glow as she joined locals dressed to represent sharks on a traditional canoe ride. Everything from the lush forests in the background, to the intricately decorated canoe scream exploration and adventure.
Adventure Down Under3
Back when Prince George was a baby, the Duke and Duchess visited Australia and New Zealand on their first official trip as a family of three. While in Queenstown, New Zealand, they got a taste of adventure when they took a jet boat ride on the Shotover River. The jet boat can reach over 50 miles per hour and is known for taking hairpin turns at high speeds. It goes without saying that little George didn't join his parents on the jet boat, but it sure looks like the grown-ups had a great time.
Sampling Local Wine in Queenstown4
William and Kate also spent some time touring a vineyard in New Zealand's Central Otago wine region. The royal couple sampled some wine at Amisfield Winery which specializes in pinot noir and white wines, and boasts gorgeous panoramic views of the Queenstown mountains. While a trip to New Zealand would certainly make for an amazing vacation, there are lots of wineries throughout the United States -- literally from coast to coast -- oenophiles can visit to emulate the royal experience.
Skiing in Style5
Just like rest of us, Prince William and Prince Harry seem to enjoy reliving their childhood experiences while on vacation. Princess Diana was fond of skiing in the Alps with her boys, and we can't blame her. We're not sure you can get more cozy than vacationing with your family in the Austrian Alps and wrapping up the day with a warm drink by the fire.
Just absolutely dreamy.
Family Ski Trips6
Nearly a decade after Princess Diana's passing, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry are still taking family vacations in the Alps. Pictured here in Klosters Switzerland, the royal family appears to be taking a break from the slopes in perhaps one of the most quaint moutainside spots we could imagine. The scenery looks like it came straight out of a cheesy Christmas movie, and let's be honest, we've all dreamed of vacationing in one of those places.
Fun Fact: William & Kate Still Frequent the Alps With Their Own Children7
It doesn't get more dreamy than snowfall in the French Alps. (Amiright?) Clearly, skiing is a favorite pastime of the royals. William and Kate have been bringing their own children to the Alps for years now. Back in 2016, they enjoyed a short trip with the rosy-cheeked Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who at the time were still a bit young to actually ski but looked thrilled to be snuggled up with their mother and father as the snow fell around them.
Up Close and Personal With Elephants8
Surrounded by vegetation, William and Kate seemed absolutely thrilled during an open-air safari Kaziranga National Park in India. Considering all of the exotic places they visit on the regular, one would think it would take a lot to impress them -- but they look genuinely in awe by the rhinos and elephants they spotted in India.
Rhinos, in the wild -- in real life?? How cool!
Traveling Should Be About Connection9
Despite constantly being surrounded by other people, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem truly connected when they are traveling together. That's really what traveling is all about -- connecting with other people, cultures, ways of life, nature and the world at large. Traveling gives us an opportunity to rest and recharge yes, but also allows us some time to experience connection with each other, as well as with those who sometimes seem so different and removed from our daily lives -- including animals!
Vacationing with Kids10
No matter how glamorous, the late Princess Diana wasn't too sophisticated to get down in the sand with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. She vacationed on the private Necker Island (owned by Richard Branson) in the Caribbean's British Virgin Island's with the boys and other members of the British royal family when they were young. And just like every other mom traveling with her children, there wasn't much time for relaxation -- but we all know the extra work is totally worth the memories.
The Charm of Bondi Beach11
The legendary Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, is known for being an over-the-top seaside destination for surfers, hipsters, and free spirits as it seems to be bursting with energy at all times. Some of that vibe clearly rubbed off on Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, back when they visited on an official tour in 2018. They both looked like they couldn't wait to get to the party when joined on the beach by an eccentric cast of characters.
Everything About Bondi Beach Just Screams Fun12
There are so many things to do at Bondi Beach -- from world-class surfing, to the Coogee Coastal Walk. Based on Harry and Meghan's experience, we're betting there's some really good people watching right from the sand, or any of the many pubs and cafes along the beach. From the colorful leis to the face paint, everything about these guys just screams fun.
Edinburgh Castle Fairy Tales.13
A prince! A princess! A pony -- oh my! Between the smiles, the wavy-haired pony and all that tartan, it would be difficult to get any more charming than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Scotland. When the royal duo visited Edinburgh Castle, they may have been met by a massive crowd, but that doesn't change the fact that they were in the kind of destination fairy tales are made of.
Enjoying a Pint in a Cozy Irish Pub14
Irish pubs are ubiquitously cozy, especially when they look like the one Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted leaving on a visit back in 2018. Irish pubs are dim and mostly quiet during the day when locals might pop in for a cup of tea, a pint or a bit to eat, but liven up at night when there is often live music and the whiskey starts to flow. They are the places of unforgettable travel memories that's for sure.
Picture-Worthy Ireland15
While we're sure most of the photos taken when Harry and Meghan visited were official only, the Crown Liquor Saloon in Belfast -- which has been in existence since the early 19th century -- is certainly Insta-worthy as are so many traditional pubs throughout Ireland. Just look at that tile and the ornate woodwork. It would be worth visiting just to add a few shots to your grid.
Soaking Up Local Culture16
We're sensing a trend here. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to prioritize learning a bit about local culture and heritage everywhere they go. When they visited South Africa on an official tour in 2019, they actually attended a Heritage Day festival in Cape Town. Being in a destination during a local celebration, festival, or street fair is the perfect opportunity to experience cultures on a deeper level, and it's one of our favorite things to do when we travel.
Enjoying Local Food17
While in South Africa, Meghan and Harry also attended an event that included a meal of local cuisine. Not only do the royals look hungry, they look pleased as pie with the goodies they were presented with. It's always, always a good idea do try the local cuisine when traveling, and if ya ask us, sampling local specialties is one of the most fun ways to experience a country -- or even a city.
Breathtaking Moments18
Prince Harry did not miss the moment to step away and enjoy this incredible view at the Redwoods Tree Walk in New Zealand with his wife. (Not even royalty gets to see scenery like this every day.) It must have felt totally surreal to be surrounded by the lush greenery and all those towering trees staring down at the turquoise water. There's definitely a reason New Zealand ends up on lots of buckets lists.
Fiji Wanderlust19
After being stuck at home for months -- or maybe even years -- seeing something completely new and different from another part of the world might be exactly the thing to inspire someone to get out and explore. There is so much to see and do in this big, wide world, and clearly, Prince Harry isn't about to miss out. While in Fiji, he attended a kava making demonstration and made sure to try the traditional beverage -- which is made from ground roots and is often said to have hallucinogenic properties.
Vacationing on a Remote, Caribbean Island20
Back in the 1980s, when Princess Diana visited, vacationing on a remote Caribbean island -- like Nevis -- was something relegated to the rich and famous. But these days, the Caribbean is much more accessible. Southern Caribbean islands -- like Nevis -- boast warm, calm waters, and the kind of chill atmosphere that instantly refreshes and relaxes any traveler.
Get out there!