20 Photos of Royal Travel That Spark Wanderlust

Image: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images Summer is here, school's out, and the wanderlust is setting in. Many of us have been avoiding travel for health and safety reasons for months now, but the world is slowly opening back up, and long, sunny days have us itching to get out and explore. The best travel inspiration, of course, comes from our favorite celebrities -- the royals included. These people have been to some seriously awe-inspiring places A lot of the British royal family's travels are technically official duties, but even seeing many of those destinations have us wanting to travel and rack up some new experiences -- not to mention soak in how stunning these actual vacation spots are.

The preferred destinations of the royals run the gamut -- from the scenic Scottish Highlands where the queen and Prince Philip have a vacation home, to the remote Caribbean island of Mustique where the late Princess Margaret threw parties of legend status, and Prince William and the Duchess still frequent during the winter months.

While the royals always travel in style -- and with plenty of security and a pack of paparazzi, too -- many of the destinations they visit are popular vacation spots for Europeans in general. Even when they do venture across the pond, they simply opt for more secluded areas of the ever-bustling and totally accessible Caribbean. So basically, even as commoners, we could in theory travel to -- or at least near -- some of the destinations favored by the likes of Kate and Meghan.

Here are some gorgeous shots of the royal family in a slew of exotic, classic, cozy and downright dreamy locales to help get the travel juices flowing.