The Duggar Sisters May Resent Jana For Being the Family Snitch

Thirty years old is not too old to be married in the real world, but in the Duggar world it's downright ancient. Jana Duggar is the only adult sister who has yet to find love, and instead of an independent life, she must live in her parent's compound right under their thumb. Some Duggar fans speculate that Jana's sisters no longer trust her, because there have been signs that she's snitched on them in the past.
Jana is closest to Jim Bob and Michelle, because she still lives at the family home.
Jana is 30 and still living at home, helping her mother with daily chores and taking care of the youngest of Michelle's 20 children. It doesn't seem to bother her though, because she shared a lengthy and sweet Mother's Day post for her mom. Other sisters, like Jill, didn't share a thing on the special day. Jana is no longer close to her siblings, and is now closer to her parents. Some think it's because the adult siblings now resent Jana.
Some think that Jana is the family snitch, and reports back information to her parents.
Jim Bob and Michelle like to keep a stern eye on their entire family to uphold its reputation. Fans were reminiscing, on Reddit, on a lengthy chore chart that the Duggar girls were responsible for. Of course, the boys were exempt. Some of the family's followers think that Jana was also in charge of keeping kids in line and sharing any information with their parents.
In recent years, the sisters have grown further and further apart.
Jill and Derick Dillard are all but outcasts from the family, and Jessa and Jinger only spend time with each other. Jana, on the other hand, is only close to her parents and the youngest members of the family, who are basically children of her own. The family rift is growing deeper and deeper, and a lack of trust could be to blame for that.
As the only unmarried adult child, Jana doesn't have to worry about her own children or families.
Jana is far from free to do with her time what she pleases. However, she doesn't have her own family responsibilities to care for. Jim Bob and Michelle have the most trust in Jana, especially as of late, when so many of the siblings are speaking out about their treatment and pay for the reality series. Jana might have been Michelle and Jim Bob's source for any siblings that were thinking of speaking out.
Thirty-year-old Jana might be finally entering a courtship on this season of 'Counting On.'
The trailer for this season of Counting On suggested that Jana might finally enter a courtship. With Jana at last out of the house, maybe she'll have a newfound sense of self with her own smaller family. There have been a few hints on Jana's social media in the past years that she is speaking with men, but likely it will be a surprise announcement on the show. Then, they will have content to keep airing episodes on the Duggar family.
