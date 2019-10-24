Duggar Fans Express Fear After Spotting Gun Safe in Joy-Anna's Recent Selfie

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth are so close to welcoming home their second child, a baby girl. Joy was showing off her growing bump in an Instagram selfie, but something else in the image caught followers' eyes. In the corner of the Forsyth's bedroom is a massive gun safe, which caused some critics to complain.
-
Joy-Anna Duggar posed for a sweet baby bump selfie, but critics noticed something else in the photo.
Joy wrote in her caption that she is 30 weeks along, so there will be another Duggar baby in no time. Joy looked cute in her photo but learned an important lesson about mirror selfies -- always clean your room beforehand.
Many followers noted some awkward aspects of the room in the mirror. "Board on a mattress? Hmmm," someone wrote. Joy explained in a reply: "haha, yes, just changed our mattresses around and the board was under our bed."
-
The Duggars are hyper conservative, so guns have never been an issue in this family.
Fans and critics alike have always known how conservative the Duggars truly are. The religious family is close to the Republican government in Arkansas, and Jim Bob was even a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives. So gun ownership is not a problem. In July 2019, Jim Bob and Michelle showed off a huge gun collection in their $1.5 million mansion listing.
-
-
The Forsyths are an outdoorsy family, so them having guns isn't so surprising.
Joy and Austin take their son Gideon outside often, and they live on a large swath of land. Therefore, it's confusing why some Duggar critics were confused by the gun safe in Joy's image.
On Reddit, people were commenting about the photo, and one person wrote, "Oh god I missed the gun safe next to the bed ... How romantic!"
"A toddler death trap," someone else commented.
-
The safe is huge; it was a massive metal container in the far right corner of the photo.
The gun safe is obviously locked up, and one that big would be difficult for a child to find their way into. So, hopefully 2-year-old Gideon is protected from any weapons in the house.
Someone else joked in a comment: "I want to speculate on what looks like a gun safe in the corner. Besides guns, what other secrets could be locked away in the safe? Suffocating NDAs? A secret stash of bootie shorts and bikinis?!"
-
-
Joy and Austin go hunting and fishing on the weekends.
Any guns that Joy and Austin own are definitely recreational and accompany them on their many trips into the wilderness.
As for Joy's messy bedroom photo, honestly, who could blame her? At 30 weeks pregnant and still working on house flipping with her husband, it's unsurprising that her bedroom can be a bit disheveled.
Share this Story