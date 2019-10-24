Duggar Fans Express Fear After Spotting Gun Safe in Joy-Anna's Recent Selfie

Joy-Anna Duggar posed for a sweet baby bump selfie, but critics noticed something else in the photo.

Joy wrote in her caption that she is 30 weeks along, so there will be another Duggar baby in no time. Joy looked cute in her photo but learned an important lesson about mirror selfies -- always clean your room beforehand.

Many followers noted some awkward aspects of the room in the mirror. "Board on a mattress? Hmmm," someone wrote. Joy explained in a reply: "haha, yes, just changed our mattresses around and the board was under our bed."