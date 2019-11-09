Meghan Markle Accused of Being a 'Fame Addict' Who Used Prince Harry

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
A new book is being released about Meghan and Harry's story, written by a royal expert who claims that Meghan Markle is just after Harry's fame and success. Meghan was an actor before she met Harry and had her own B-list level of fame. However, once she started dating the prince, it skyrocketed. Whether Meghan wants that level of fame is unclear, though, because the royal couple were harassed by paparazzi to the point of leaving as senior royals because of it.
A writer published a biography about Meghan and Harry's life together.
Lady Colin Campbell is a London social expert who knows just about everyone, according to Cindy Adams at Page Six. Campbell wrote a biography called Meghan and Harry: The Real Story that spells out their relationship and dirty laundry. The author knows all of the scandals, and has had a legal team go through with a fine-tooth comb to avoid any legal battles once it's published June 25.
In it, the writer claims that Meghan is a "fame addict" who married Harry for his status.
The writer described Meghan as an "operator," "fame addict," and said that Meghan doesn't love England the way Harry does. These are some bold claims, and it will be interesting to read about why the author feels so strongly about Meghan.
"I know the lot. The royals. The courtiers. They're friends. I've attended their parties. Been to their homes. And I've taken care to be positive and even handed, although Meghan's thrown the whole British family under the bus," she told Page Six.
Apparently, Meghan wants to run for president of the United States one day.
Lady Colin Campbell also suggested that Meghan wants to one day campaign to be the US president and used Prince Harry to get closer to that goal. The Londoner said Harry was "desperate to meet someone" and Meghan played the prince. Campbell even said that Harry was "not the swiftest" and called him "pathetic."
Meghan had her own commercial goals going into the royal family, the royal expert claims.
Meghan has always been independent and had her own life goals to achieve, but was she using Harry and the royal family to get them? The idea seems far-fetched, but Meghan has taken advantage of their status to get closer to things she wants. Campbell wrote, "She went into the marriage intending to embark on commercial enterprises. That’s something forbidden to the royals."
However, the two left their royal duties behind. So, if she actually wanted to use that fame and status, then why did they decide to leave?
Meghan and Harry left The Firm for a more normal life, but fame has followed them.
If Meghan and Harry are trying to escape fame, then moving to Los Angeles wasn't the best move. The couple have been overwhelmed by paparazzi with insane zoom cameras and drones to get pictures inside their temporary fortress in Beverly Hills. Meghan is used to that lifestyle, but it does not seem like something she would have chosen for herself or her son.
Lady Colin Campbell feels strongly about Meghan, though, and probably has even more scathing remarks for her in the book. She said to Page Six: "This person is no more suited to royal life than Angelina Jolie would be to competitive boxing. She has inflated herself beyond natural entitlement. Since she always wanted to be a star, she has this propensity for exaggeration."
