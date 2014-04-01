Court Rules Against Duggar Sisters in Privacy Lawsuit About Josh's Scandal

Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Forsyth took legal action against officials from the city of Springdale and Washington County after identifying information was released about them in relation to Josh's reported abuse in 2002 and 2003.

Although the women's names were redacted, there was still sufficient information to identify them. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals said of its ruling: "The content and circumstances of these disclosures do not just meet the standard of 'shockingly degrading or egregiously humiliating,' they illustrate them."

