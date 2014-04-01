Court Rules Against Duggar Sisters in Privacy Lawsuit About Josh's Scandal

As most Duggar fans -- and non-Duggar fans -- know, in 2014, information was released about Josh Duggar allegedly sexually abusing four of his sisters, along with one other girl. Celebrity magazine InTouch released the information after court documents were leaked, revealing, in so many ways, the identity of the Duggar sisters -- something the women were not OK with and retaliated by suing police officials years later. This week, though, the court has ruled against the Duggars.
-
In 2019, four of the Duggar sisters moved forward with a privacy lawsuit.
Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Forsyth took legal action against officials from the city of Springdale and Washington County after identifying information was released about them in relation to Josh's reported abuse in 2002 and 2003.
Although the women's names were redacted, there was still sufficient information to identify them. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals said of its ruling: "The content and circumstances of these disclosures do not just meet the standard of 'shockingly degrading or egregiously humiliating,' they illustrate them."
-
Josh was accused of sexually abusing his sisters when they were younger, along with a babysitter.
Police shared information from the report under the Freedom of Information Act, but the sisters weren't having it, and they sued for violation of their privacy. A lower court refused to dismiss the officials being sued after they appealed that they qualified for immunity.
"Immunity protects officials who respond incorrectly in confusing situations," the appeals court said. "It does not, however, 'protect unreasonable mistakes or plain incompetence.'"
Things have changed now, though.
-
-
On Monday, after rehearing the issue, a federal appeals court ruled that the officials qualified for immunity.
"The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday released a ruling saying Maj. Rick Hoyt of the Washington County Sheriff's Office; Ernest Cate, Springdale city attorney; and former Police Chief Kathy O'Kelley are entitled to immunity from claims for damages in a federal lawsuit filed by four of the Duggar daughters," the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.
-
In addition to suing for invasion of privacy, the sisters claimed that InTouch caused emotional issues by releasing the information.
The lawsuit, which was seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, claimed that their due process rights under the Arkansas Constitution and the 14th Amendment of the Constitution were violated. It also said that publishing such personal information subjected the sisters to "extreme mental anguish and emotional distress."
-
-
The allegations are what lead to the cancelation of '19 Kids & Counting.'
After the scandal, the show was initially changed to Jill & Jessa: Counting On, and then just Counting On -- which is still airing (without Josh). Will Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna continuing fighting within the legal system? It's hard to say. Let's just hope that whatever they choose to do, they manage to find peace in their own way.
Share this Story