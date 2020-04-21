Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Being 'Watched Very Carefully' by Queen Elizabeth

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton are the royal family's brightest hope, and Queen Elizabeth doesn't want them making similar mistakes as their fellow young royals. The queen and Prince Phillip have a close eye on the couple and are giving them more and more responsibilities. Especially during these trying times, Kate and William have even more eyes on them than normal.
-
The queen and Prince Phillip are watching Kate and William closely.
-
Prince William is second-in-line to the throne and Kate is the queen-in-waiting.
-
-
There has been talk of the queen stepping down and passing on her royal duties to Prince Charles on her 95th birthday.
Royal experts also suggest that Queen Elizabeth may hand over day-to-day control to Prince Charles on her 95th birthday. The queen is the longest reigning monarch to date, as she has led for 68 years. Kate has taken on some of the queen's responsibilities already, and assists in some of the Queen's duties.
-
William and Kate have been taking on even more royal jobs, especially after Harry and Meghan's exit.
William and Kate have taken over as sole patrons for certain charities. The transition has reportedly been difficult for Kate, who has had to take on more jobs and has less time to spend with her children. Both William and Kate have been diligently video calling their various patronages and sharing messages to their royal subjects to keep spirits high.
-
-
The senior members of the royal family don't want Kate and William to make the same mistakes as other young royals.
The Daily Mail reports that The Firm is worried that Kate and William will "repeat mistakes made by other young royals." Tom Quinn, royal expert from the documentary William & Kate: Too Good To Be True, said: "The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will be watching very carefully, especially given that younger royals in the past have got things very badly wrong and they don't want that to happen again."
No pressure, guys!
Share this Story