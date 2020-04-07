John David & Abbie Duggar Share Rare Photo of Baby Grace

Well, this certainly is a pleasant surprise. Recently, John David and Abbie Duggar shared a cute new photo of their adorable 5-month-old daughter, Grace. It isn't everyday these two share pics of their little one on Instagram, so when they do, we're here for it! And this shot doesn't disappoint, people. Prepare for cuteness overload in 5, 4, 3 ...
Check out the sweet photo of little Grace:
What a cutie little Grace is. And nice head control there! Clearly, John and Abbie have been practicing tummy time with their daughter. Alongside the photo, the Duggar couple wrote: "Our little Gracie baby turned five months old this week!"
We have to say, Grace looks quite proud of herself to be propping herself up so well in this photo -- as she should!
John and Abbie are one of the least active Duggar couples on social media -- despite having over half a million followers.
Unlike some members of the Duggar family who post a number of times a week, Abbie and John only share photos here and there. In fact, the last time they posted anything was on Mother's Day.
Next to the sweet photo above, Abbie wrote: "Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamt of being a mommy, and now my dreams have come true! Happy Mother’s Day!"
Despite not being a social media staple, Grace still has a signature look.
Headbands! In almost every shot John and Abbie have shared of their sweet girl, she's rocking a headband with a big bow on it -- and we must say, she wears them well.
We also have to point out that Grace does kind of take after her daddy. Sorry, Mom! Never fun when you do all the work and then baby winds up resembling dad and dad only!
John and Abbie are all about the month photos.
While they didn't share a 4 month photo of Grace (come on, guys, what was up with that), they did share a super cute one to commemorate Grace turning 3 months old (as well as a 1 month shot). It's amazing to see how much this cutie has grown, and all the skills she seems to be mastering in just two months time. Good job!
As new parents, John and Abbie may just not have the time to spend on social media.
We get it, and we respect it. Also, while we do love seeing photos of all the adorable Duggar kids and babies, not everything needs to go on social media.
They may not be sharing every moment of their lives with little Grace, but hopefully John David and Abbie will continue to share once in a while. Here's hoping we get a 5 month photo!
