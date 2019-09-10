Jim Bob Duggar Is Reportedly 'Worried' Derick & Jill's Family Influence Will Challenge His Power

The Duggar family is being pulled further and further apart from one another, and Jim Bob thinks Jill's husband Derick Dillard is to blame. The family rift began when Derick and Jill were reportedly not paid for their time on the family's reality series Counting On. Derick has spoken out against the Duggar patriarch multiple times, which is a big no-no in this household. Jill and Derick are living their lives separately from the Duggars, and honestly seem happier for it.
Derick has spoken out on his concerns of Jim Bob's hold over the family.
Derick claimed that Jim Bob had control over all of the money from the TLC show Counting On, and he, Jill, and the rest of the kids were discouraged from talking about money or contracts with each other or the TLC network. He told The Sun, "We were strongly discouraged from talking to other family members about payment or lack thereof."
Derick also revealed that he and Jill are restricted from going to the Duggar family compound.
"Because our visitation to the Duggar house has been restricted and that is where they and their spouses hang out, we have not been able to see other family as much as we would like, so that is difficult," Derick said. "We do try to invite brothers and sisters-in-law over as much as they can come."
Derick also shared that he thinks Jim Bob doesn't want them around too much because of the influence he and Jill might have on the rest of the family.
Jill and Derrick have their own beliefs and values that differ from the Duggars.
Jill has a pierced nose, wears pants and shorts, and lets her kids watch non-secular television, which sounds fairly normal. However, not when you grow up in the Duggar household. Jill and Derrick's rebellion has led to them being outcast from the family. The Dillards are not allowed to see family members without Jim Bob present.
The two have also sent their two children, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 2 to public school instead of continuing the homeschool tradition.
Jim Bob and Michelle live by strict values and don't want any outside influence on more family members.
Jill and Derick did not attend Thanksgiving or Christmas last year, and missed out on Joy-Anna's gender reveal party and sister-in-law Abbie's baby shower. "We hope and pray God would restore relationships where there is brokenness. But, at the same time, we recognize that only God can change people’s hearts and bring healing," Derick continued in an interview.
Jim Bob and Michelle still have control over many of their adult children, including Jana, 30, who has not married yet.
In March, the Duggar Family Instagram wished Derrick a Happy Birthday!
Things might have been less tense in March, or the family was just trying to put on a front, but they wished Derick a "Happy Birthday" on Instagram. The caption reads, "Happy birthday, Derick! We’re so thankful for you! You’re a loving husband to our sweet Jill, and a wonderful daddy to your boys. May God bless you in this new year!!"
Jill and Derick both ignored the posts and did not wish Michelle a Happy Mother's Day, which leads fans to further believe that the family is torn apart.
