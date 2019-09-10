Jim Bob Duggar Is Reportedly 'Worried' Derick & Jill's Family Influence Will Challenge His Power

"Because our visitation to the Duggar house has been restricted and that is where they and their spouses hang out, we have not been able to see other family as much as we would like, so that is difficult," Derick said. "We do try to invite brothers and sisters-in-law over as much as they can come."

Derick also shared that he thinks Jim Bob doesn't want them around too much because of the influence he and Jill might have on the rest of the family.