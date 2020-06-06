Mama June Tests Positive for Cocaine on Camera in New Footage

Steve Zak Photography/WireImage via Getty Images
Mama June Shannon and her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid came face-to-face for the first time in months on a new episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. The two sat down for an in-depth conversation about their relationship and how they could move forward from the months of hardship June put them through. First, however, Lauryn asked her mom to be drug tested, and unfortunately, June's test came back positive for cocaine.
Mama June seemed unconcerned about the drug test she was asked to take.
At first, June seemed totally unbothered by the prospect of a drug test. The mom of four even joked that she "peed all over the cup." However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when the test came back positive for cocaine. June rejected the urine analysis and begged to be given a blood test, which would give a more accurate read.
June lost it when she realized that the results came back positive.
June confessed to taking Fioricet, a prescription pain medicine for headaches, and Xanax to treat anxiety, but she vehemently denied that she still did cocaine. June revealed that her habit was costing her up to $2,500 per day. She cried, "No, I promise you I'm not. I will take a blood test, I will take five of those. I want to take a blood test to prove that I am not."
Mama June was arrested on cocaine possession charges last year, so this positive test was even more disappointing.
The test, however, turned out to be a false positive.
Thank goodness. It seems that June has been clean for a few months now, and her reaction to the positive test result proved that she does not want to be associated with the drug any longer. June spoke with a counselor about getting into a rehabilitation program. June said that she wants to prove to her kids that she's not as bad as the stories circulating about her.
Mama June and Pumpkin's conversation was productive, and hopefully is foreshadowing of a better relationship to come.
Pumpkin shared in an interview: "I really thought I was going to be mad if mama's drug test come back positive, but mama's reaction is showing me that she is basically crying for help."
The two talked and shared that they missed each other. Mama June was finally acting more like her normal self, and Pumpkin seemed hopeful about their future. Unfortunately, June is still in a relationship with Geno Doak, her boyfriend who she was arrested with, which could spell trouble for the family moving forward.
