Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle 'Gobsmacked' Royal Family 4 Days After Wedding

Nicole Fabian-Weber
It seems like on an almost-daily basis new details emerge about what really went wrong between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the British royal family. And today, friends, is no different. According to a new report, the real tension between the Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royals started days after she and Harry tied the knot. 

  A royal expert is claiming the infamous rift began four days after Meghan and Harry's wedding. 

    Speaking to The Daily Star, royal author Lady Colin Campbell, who recently penned the book Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, dished about where things may have gone wrong. 

    "I knew the tremendous amount of hope the royal family invested in Meghan being a success,” Campbell said. "Hundreds of millions of people of color were rooting for Meghan, I was rooting for Meghan, being a Jamaican, I was emotionally invested in Meghan’s success. Virtually everybody I know, including my royal friends, the wider aristocracy, wanted Meghan to be a success. But it quickly became apparent the ride may not be as smooth as everybody had hoped it would be, and it would not be as quite as positive as everybody had hoped it would be." 

  Campbell went on to say something happened at Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration. 

    While she won't reveal exactly what happened -- she wants us to wait for the book -- Campbell notes that at Prince Charles' garden party birthday celebration, something went down. Supposedly, Meghan did something that "astonished" one guest who has been described as having "impeccable palace connections." Come on, spill the tea!

  Evidently, party attendees were "gobsmacked" by something the duchess did. 

    "I can’t repeat it exactly, it’s in the book, but what I can say is, something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace," Campbell said. "We were all absolutely gobsmacked and astonished, we all thought this doesn’t bode well."

    Hmmm ... how is this the first time we're hearing about this at all?!

  While our interest is certainly piqued, it is worth noting, rumblings of drama didn't just crop up after the wedding. 

    In addition to all of the drama that Meghan's family caused before the royal wedding -- her dad setting up paparazzi photos and not showing up for the wedding and the like -- there was a report about how Meghan made Kate cry at a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte. (The supposed cause of said tears was about whether or not the bridesmaids should wear tights.)

  Sounds like Campbell may have some dirt none of us have heard about before. 

    Is it 100 percent true? As the case is with all royal gossip, that's something we'll never know. On the one hand, Campbell claims her sources are impeccable, but on the other, haven't we already heard everything about Meghan's rift with the royal family?! Who knows. 

    Again, though, Campbell has us listening. "It was not a good harbinger," she said of the mysterious incident. "We were all hoping against hope the information was wrong, but of course it was accurate."

