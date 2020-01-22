Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle 'Gobsmacked' Royal Family 4 Days After Wedding

Speaking to The Daily Star, royal author Lady Colin Campbell, who recently penned the book Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, dished about where things may have gone wrong.

"I knew the tremendous amount of hope the royal family invested in Meghan being a success,” Campbell said. "Hundreds of millions of people of color were rooting for Meghan, I was rooting for Meghan, being a Jamaican, I was emotionally invested in Meghan’s success. Virtually everybody I know, including my royal friends, the wider aristocracy, wanted Meghan to be a success. But it quickly became apparent the ride may not be as smooth as everybody had hoped it would be, and it would not be as quite as positive as everybody had hoped it would be."

