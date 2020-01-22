Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle 'Gobsmacked' Royal Family 4 Days After Wedding

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
It seems like on an almost-daily basis new details emerge about what really went wrong between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the British royal family. And today, friends, is no different. According to a new report, the real tension between the Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royals started days after she and Harry tied the knot.
-
A royal expert is claiming the infamous rift began four days after Meghan and Harry's wedding.
-
Campbell went on to say something happened at Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration.
-
-
Evidently, party attendees were "gobsmacked" by something the duchess did.
-
While our interest is certainly piqued, it is worth noting, rumblings of drama didn't just crop up after the wedding.
-
-
Sounds like Campbell may have some dirt none of us have heard about before.
Is it 100 percent true? As the case is with all royal gossip, that's something we'll never know. On the one hand, Campbell claims her sources are impeccable, but on the other, haven't we already heard everything about Meghan's rift with the royal family?! Who knows.
Again, though, Campbell has us listening. "It was not a good harbinger," she said of the mysterious incident. "We were all hoping against hope the information was wrong, but of course it was accurate."
Share this Story