Honey Boo Boo's Net Worth: How the Teen Reality Star Is Securing Her Own Bag

Santiago Felipe/WireImage via Getty Images Honey Boo Boo -- aka Alana Thompson -- has been in the public eye since she was 6 years old, and it hasn't always been easy. The child star has been on multiple reality shows starring her wild, crazy, redneck family. Her mom, June "Mama June" Shannon has been dealing with drug addiction, crime, and money troubles for the past year. Through it all, Alana has remained strong and financially independent. All of those reality show episodes racked up quite a bit of cash for the teen as her net worth is reported at around $800,000. That money is all Alana's, and she's keeping it safe from her troubled mother, Mama June.

Alana was known as the chubby little girl on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras who was obsessed with her "go-go juice" — basically a combination of Mountain Dew and Red Bull. The toddler captured the world's attention, and her 15 seconds of fame grew over the past decade. Now, at 14, Alana still has a decent following on social media and in the reality TV world.

Honey Boo Boo is still in school, and is just like a normal kid. Despite being on TV, the freshman in high school goes to a public school. She's currently going through the struggle of moving schools, because she now