16 Things to Know About Jon Gosselin

Jon Gosselin rose to fame as the second half of Jon & Kate Plus 8. Now divorced, there is much less known about the mysterious father, and it's time to dig in deep. Jon and Kate divorced in a messy split in 2009, and the world had all eyes on them after investing in their large family. The two have two sets of multiples -- twins and sextuplets -- which is what sparked interest in a reality series. Jon & Kate Plus 8 followed the family's trials and tribulations with eight children, six of them being toddlers. Though Jon can be followed on social media, many people are still curious about him and his life.
Jon Gosselin was clearly unhappy during his time as an IT analyzer supporting the massive family. It was obvious from their reality series that the marriage was headed downhill. (Being in the public eye, and having camera crews follow their every move led to so much tension.) Jon is the one who initiated the divorce, according to a People interview with Kate. During the divorce, Jon seemed like an absent father who was buying motorcycles and staying out late. While rumors of infidelity were highly publicized, Jon has always maintained that it was not the cause of their split.
Now, he seems much happier and supportive to his kids, though he's only close with two of the brood. The dad-of-eight has had a girlfriend for six years and has been working as a DJ in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about this reality TV dad and what he's been up to in the years since being on-screen. Here are 16 little known facts about Jon Gosselin.
Middle Child
Jon Gosselin is the middle child in a family of five. He grew up in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and was born on April 1, 1977. The former reality star graduated from Wyomissing High School in 1995, and was working as an IT Analyzer in 1997 when he met Kate. The two had their first set of children, twins Mady and Cara, in 2000. Then, the couple had sextuplets in 2004.
Coming From a Wealthy Family
Apparently, Kate Gosselin wanted to marry a rich man, and that's how she ended up settling on Jon Gosselin. His family is extremely well-off, living in an affluent neighborhood outside of Philadelphia. Jon referred to his relationship and marriage with Kate as more of a "business transaction." He compared Kate to a bad, controlling boss who constantly sent him on various tasks for their 10-year-marriage.
Jon's Love of Ed Hardy Caused Its Demise
The '00s skater brand with busy graphic tees slowly lost its luster, and its designer, Ed Hardy,L blames Jon for its demise. Jon was a die-hard Ed Hardy fan and constantly wore the brand -- especially during the height of his scandals and divorce with Kate. "That Jon Gosselin thing was the nail in the coffin. That's what tanked it. Macy's used to have a huge window display with Ed Hardy, and it filtered down and that’s why Macy’s dropped the brand," Ed told the New York Post in 2013.
Jon Started Dating Colleen Conrad in 2014
Jon has known his current girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, for their entire lives. The two lived three blocks away from each other in their hometown in Pennsylvania. While Jon initially hid his relationship from the world -- trying to maintain some semblance of privacy -- he now happily posts her whenever he wants. Jon shared to UsWeekly that his life with Colleen feels normal, like it was before his reality show and fame.
Colleen's Older Sister Used to Babysit Jon