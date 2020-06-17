16 Things to Know About Jon Gosselin

Image: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Maxim



Anna Webber/Getty Images for Maxim Jon Gosselin rose to fame as the second half of Jon & Kate Plus 8. Now divorced, there is much less known about the mysterious father, and it's time to dig in deep. Jon and Kate divorced in a messy split in 2009, and the world had all eyes on them after investing in their large family. The two have two sets of multiples -- twins and sextuplets -- which is what sparked interest in a reality series. Jon & Kate Plus 8 followed the family's trials and tribulations with eight children, six of them being toddlers. Though Jon can be followed on social media, many people are still curious about him and his life.

Jon Gosselin was clearly unhappy during his time as an IT analyzer supporting the massive family. It was obvious from their reality series that the marriage was headed downhill. (Being in the public eye, and having camera crews follow their every move led to so much tension.) Jon is the one who initiated the divorce, according to a People interview with Kate. During the divorce, Jon seemed like an absent father who was buying motorcycles and staying out late. While rumors of infidelity were highly publicized, Jon has always maintained that it was not the cause of their split.

Now, he seems much happier and supportive to his kids, though he's only close with two of the brood. The dad-of-eight has had a girlfriend for six years and has been working as a DJ in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about this reality TV dad and what he's been up to in the years since being on-screen. Here are 16 little known facts about Jon Gosselin.