Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Reportedly Moved Mom Doria in as an 'Unofficial Nanny'

Getty / Steve Parsons
It's been a big year for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. They welcomed their son, dealt with being called all sorts of names in the public eye, worried about their future. They then decided to leave the royal family, dealt with all the drama that happened as a result of that, decided to start their organization, their son turned one year old. They moved from the UK to Canada and then officially left their role with the royal family. Then they moved to the United States – oh, and there's a world health crisis right now, too. That's a lot to manage, so much it's hard to wrap our heads around it.
Now that there is some time distance, and the world is slowly starting to come back to how we all knew it, pre-pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a move that will make their lives just a touch easier.
-
According to reports, Meghan and Harry have moved mom, Doria Ragland, into their LA rental home.
The DailyMail reports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to move Doria Ragland, Meghan's mom, into the home they're currently renting. The couple relocated to LA in March right as the start of the pandemic saw many parts of the country shut down.
Harry and Meghan, along with their one-year-old son, Archie, have been staying at a 22-acre estate located in Los Angeles. The $8 million home is said to be owned by Tyler Perry, the actor, director, and producer behind many hit films, including the Madea franchise.
-
It doesn't sound like the couple wants to stay at this home forever, reportedly looking to purchase their own.
However, the DailyMail does say that both Harry and Meghan wish to stay in the area, and chances are, when they move from Tyler's home into a home they plan to purchase, Doria will come along, too.
Currently, Doria, a former social worker, is helping as an "unofficial nanny" to her grandson, Archie. Any parent knows how much work it is to parent a young child, add in the pandemic and not being able to go out as much as usual, and combine that with the paparazzi, it's no wonder these two want Doria close.
-
-
While it may sound awful to some to live with your mother-in-law, apparently Harry and Doria's relationship is a good one.
-
The outlet also revealed Prince Harry has struck up a friendship with one of his late mom's friends from the past.
A source close to the family told DailyMail that 74-year-old actress, Liza Minnelli, has struck up a friendship with Prince Harry. He was said to be struggling with the transition to living in the US and dealing with the lockdown when Liza reached out to him.
-
-
Liza, who was a close friend of his late mother, Diana, offered Harry support. "She's been dealing with paparazzi for years, and knows the fame game," the source said.
We can only imagine the amount of pressure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under – with all the eyes of the world on their every move. Having mom, and other wise and trusted old friends, nearby to help them settle down into their new life, and help care for their toddler, are right moves.
Share this Story