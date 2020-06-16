16 Stars Who Came Out as Bisexual With Pride

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images
Sexuality is a spectrum, and these stars fall somewhere in the middle. Coming out is a huge deal for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community, and for celebrities who live their lives under a microscope, it can be monumental. When role models and icons come out and embrace themselves, and other queer-identifying people, it can help inspire others to be more accepting. Some stars choose to come out on their own terms and make a reveal on social media. Others let the media speak for them, or make an announcement in an interview.
However the method, all of these bisexual celebs came out with pride.
June is Pride Month, a month-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that commemorates the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which occurred from June to July in 1969. The uprising sparked conversation about the rights of LGBTQ+ people, and as a result, finally made significant improvements in their civil rights. Usually, there would be parades and parties filled with rainbow flags and exuberant self-expression. However, this year was a little different, given our new normal.
Queer celebrities are still partying the best ways they can, participating in protests for Black Lives Matter all across the country. Bisexuality is still a part of the spectrum that gets the most heat, with some people claiming that people need to make a choice. Being bisexual is just as valid of an identity as any sexuality label, and these celebs can prove it.
Here are 16 bisexual celebrities who came out with pride.
Auli'i Cravalho1
The voice of Moana, Auli'i Cravalho, came out in April this year as bisexual in a perfect Generation Z way: through TikTok. The Disney star lip-synched to an Eminem song that references being bi, and then she made a telling caption, too. A Twitter user directly asked Auli'i if she "liked girls," and the actor told them to check out her video.
"If I may escort you to my TikTok..." she wrote.
Camryn Grimes2
Soap Opera veteran Camryn Grimes has starred in multiple series, including The Young and the Restless. Camryn made it clear where her sexuality stands in a tweet in May this year. The actor referenced the upcoming Batwoman series and the decision to portray her as an openly gay character played by Ruby Rose.
"As AMAZING as this would be and as much as I support this idea, I think they’re looking for an out LGBT actress for the role," one fan replied. Camryn took this opportunity to state it plainly, "I'm bisexual," she wrote. Another person wrote, "Did you just... come out?!! Look very it!!! Proud!!!" And, Camryn replied, "Yea, pretty sure I did. Lol."
Lili Reinhart3
Amid her relationship troubles with Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart took the opportunity to bring awareness to a different side of her sexuality. The Riverdale actor wrote to her Instagram Story, "Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman." Keeping up with her proud activism, Lili also shared a poster for an LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood.
Stacy London4
Style maven Stacy London, who most will remember from TLC's What Not To Wear, came out by sharing an image with her new girlfriend. Stacy shared a lengthy post on her Instagram about what it means to come out and how personal of an issue it is. She wrapped up her caption with a simple, "So I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it." Stacy shared that regardless of her sexuality, she would rather keep her relationships moving forward private.
Demi Lovato5
Demi Lovato opened up about the moment she came out to her parents in a radio interview with Andy Cohen. She said, "I didn’t officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman until 2017. It was actually emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive." Luckily, Demi had the support of her friends, fans, and family, who all saw it coming.
Tyler the Creator6
Musician Tyler the Creator has been hinting at his sexuality for years, but in his 2017 album release, he made it clear where he stands. In a 2019 interview with GQ, Tyler got candid about his sexual experiences. He said, "I like girls. I just end up [redacted] their brother every time." The rapper has made waves for LGBTQ+ artists in the industry, like Lil Nas X who wrote "Old Town Road."
Megan Fox7
In a 2009 interview with Esquire, Megan Fox officially came out as bisexual. The Transformers star said, "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual." Since coming out, she married Brian Austin Green in 2010, but the two split earlier this year. In the interview, Megan also mentioned that she isn't attracted to men in their 20s and goes for older guys -- which makes sense considering Brian was 12 years her senior.
Recently, Megan has been linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly.
Julianne Hough8
The dancer and actor Julianne Hough came out to her husband when the two were already married, and he had no idea. Julianne revealed in a Women's Health Magazine interview that she asked him, "I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you,'" Opening up to him improved their intimacy, for a time, but sadly the two just went through a divorce after 3 years of marriage.
Dayna Kathan9
Last June, Vanderpump Rules star Dayna Kathan came out as bisexual in a rainbow-filled Instagram post. The reality star wrote, "nailed it. this will come as a surprise to no one who really knows me but I am bisexual." Fellow Vanderpump star, Ariana Madix came out around the same time, and the two have been best friends ever since. In an interview with the Daily Dish she said they "connect on every level."
Ariana Madix10
Ariana Madix, who has been in a long-term relationship with Tom Sandoval, shared to Andy Cohen that being bisexual did not cause any issues in her romantic life with him. Ariana also made a snarky tweet for any haters who don't understand her announcement. She wrote, "i DO like women AND men. it’s called being bisexual. ever heard of it? #thisisnthard." Ariana and Dayna bonded over their shared experiences on episodes of the reality series.
Lilly Singh11
Comedian and late-night talk show host came out as bisexual in February 2019 in a tweet. "Female. Coloured. Bisexual. Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same x," she wrote. Earlier this year Lilly spoke even further about her sexuality in her show, firing back at people claiming she talked about it "too much."
Jason Mraz12
Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz refers to his bisexuality as having "two spriits." He reportedly struggled for years before coming out in 2018, due to growing up in a conservative town and household. Jason shared to Billboard, "I've had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, 'Wow, does that mean I am gay?'... And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it 'two spirit,' which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that."
Kristen Stewart13
Kristen Stewart has been open about her bisexuality for years now, but is notoriously private. She's always been relatively vague about her love life, but as of late, she is not hiding at all. In an interview with The Guardian, Kristen said, "The whole issue of sexuality is so gray. I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that grayness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it."
Halsey14
Halsey gets real about her bisexuality in numerous tweets, spelling it out clearly for her followers. The singer has been a role model and advocate for LGBTQ+ people in that she isn't shy about gay representation and sharing with the world. "So if I’m dating a guy I’m straight, and if I date a woman, I’m a lesbian. The only way to be a #True bisexual is to date 2 people at once," Halsey joked.
Tessa Thompson15
In a 2018 interview with Net-A-Porter, Tessa Thompson came out as bi and shared her love for singer Janelle Monae, who is pansexual. The actor said she is, "attracted to men and also women." Tessa starred in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok and other Avengers flicks, and many hoped that her real-life identity would carry over into her character's.
Drew Barrymore16
Drew Barrymore has been openly bisexual for almost two decades now. (She came out in 2003.) In an interview with Contact magazine she said, "Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do. Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual. I love a woman's body. I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful. Being with a woman is like exploring your own body, but through someone else. When I was younger I used to go with lots of women. Totally - I love it." The single 45-year-old has been married three times, all to men, and has two daughters.