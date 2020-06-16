16 Stars Who Came Out as Bisexual With Pride

Image: Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images



Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images Sexuality is a spectrum, and these stars fall somewhere in the middle. Coming out is a huge deal for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community, and for celebrities who live their lives under a microscope, it can be monumental. When role models and icons come out and embrace themselves, and other queer-identifying people, it can help inspire others to be more accepting. Some stars choose to come out on their own terms and make a reveal on social media. Others let the media speak for them, or make an announcement in an interview. However the method, all of these bisexual celebs came out with pride.

June is Pride Month, a month-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that commemorates the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which occurred from June to July in 1969. The uprising sparked conversation about the rights of LGBTQ+ people, and as a result, finally made significant improvements in their civil rights. Usually, there would be parades and parties filled with rainbow flags and exuberant self-expression. However, this year was a little different, given our new normal.

Queer celebrities are still partying the best ways they can, participating in protests for Black Lives Matter all across the country. Bisexuality is still a part of the spectrum that gets the most heat, with some people claiming that people need to make a choice. Being bisexual is just as valid of an identity as any sexuality label, and these celebs can prove it.

Here are 16 bisexual celebrities who came out with pride.