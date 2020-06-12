15 Times the Royal Family Quietly Gave Back

Image: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images



Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images Pretty much everything the royals do is in the public eye, but there are some times when they do things behind the scenes -- or not quite as much in the spotlight -- to help others without expecting any praise or recognition in return. And during this tough time, the royals have been quietly giving back in so many ways. Of course, they didn't do so completely undetected, because how else would we have known examples to highlight? In many cases, the royals themselves weren't touting their work, it just leaked to the press. Or if it did end up on Instagram, it was just as a way to encourage others to help or to advocate for important charities and programs.

The thing about the royal family is that they definitely take their charity work seriously. Sometimes, that means they're going to fancy galas and events in support of their patronages, but other times, that means they have their feet on the ground and are actively giving back. That's never been more evident than now, when Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the whole extended royal family have been doing everything they can to help those in need.

Harry and Meghan aren't even technically working royals anymore, and they're still helping out wherever they can in Los Angeles, California. And while the other royals worked from home in the UK, they stayed in touch with their charities by phone and video, donated food, volunteered on the ground, and so much more.

Here are 15 times the royal family gave back just for the sake of doing the right thing.