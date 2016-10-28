Prince Harry Gets Candid About the Fears He Has for Baby Archie

Joe Giddens/WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Harry got personal in a recent letter for the African Parks organization, and talked about his fears for the future now that he is a father. The world is in a scary place right now, to say the least, and Harry is feeling the pressure. The royal explained that conservation is of the utmost importance in his eyes, and that he wants to make the world better for 1-year-old Archie.
Harry has been passionate about conservation his whole life.
Many of Harry's philanthropic efforts revolve on conservation, specifically in Africa. The royal has gone on several trips to the continent to help with wildlife conversation, but lately he's feeling significantly more urgent about the state of the planet. Harry penned an emotional letter expressing his fears as a father.
In a letter to Africa Parks, the prince opened up about the importance of protecting wildlife and land.
In Harry's letter, he talked about the urgency of taking care of the planet for future generations to enjoy. Especially during a global health crisis, there hasn't been a better time to focus our attention on bettering the world.
"Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn't been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity," Harry wrote. "I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems."
As a father, things are even more serious for Harry.
Harry and Meghan have worked especially with rhino and elephant conservation.
Meghan lent her voice to an upcoming Disney wildlife documentary, Elephant. The proceeds will go to Elephants Without Borders, an organization that the royal couple have volunteered with multiple times. Harry became president of African Parks and is a patron for Rhino Conservation Botswana.
As organization president, Harry shared a special letter about the park and wildlife conservation.
The organization released a report of stories from park officials and included a forward from the prince. Archie was the primary focus of Harry's letter, as fatherhood has been the biggest change in his life the past year. Although the global health crisis "has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill," according to Harry, efforts from organizations such as African Parks can make a positive difference.
