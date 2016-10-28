Prince Harry Gets Candid About the Fears He Has for Baby Archie

Prince Harry has written a letter for @AfricanParks ’ annual report on the world’s current extinction crisis and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve,” he says. Read in full👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/OjQpYxKCfy

In Harry's letter, he talked about the urgency of taking care of the planet for future generations to enjoy. Especially during a global health crisis, there hasn't been a better time to focus our attention on bettering the world.

"Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn't been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity," Harry wrote. "I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems."