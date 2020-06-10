Meghan Markle's Best Friend Just Got Fired For Racist Remarks

George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images
Meghan Markle's best friend, Canadian TV personality Jessica Mulroney, is under fire for threatening a black social media influencer who called out Jessica's white privilege. Canada's CTV swiftly canceled Jessica's bridal reality series I Do, Redo and fired her from hosting any other episodes of CTV shows. Meghan has yet to speak out on her pal's racist remarks, but Jessica issued a public apology to Twitter.
Sasha Exeter called out Jessica for threatening her in a 12-minute Instagram video.
Sasha claimed that Jessica took offensive to one of Sasha's call-to-action posts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The two had a few back-and-forth arguments through their Instagram Stories that ultimately led to Jessica sending Sasha a threatening message in a private message. Apparently, Jessica threatened to come for Sasha's "livelihood" by getting in contact with companies interested in using Sasha as a brand influencer and ambassador. The threatening messages left Sasha feeling "paralyzed with fear" that Jessica could do damage to her career.
Jessica wrote a now-deleted comment to try and explain her actions.
The Canadian bridal stylist left a comment on Sasha's Instagram video that seemed to clarify her actions, but in a really poor way. Jessica referenced her friendship with Meghan Markle as a claim that she is anti-racism. However, her actions suggested otherwise. Apparently, shortly after Jessica made this very public comment she sent Sasha a private message threatening a libel suit.
Now, Jessica is trying to make repercussions for her actions.
Jessica apologized directly to Sasha in an Instagram post, but it's too late. CTV has already made the decision to fire her, and rightfully so. One of Jessica's friends and fellow TV presenters, Tracy Moore, called her out for "potentially burying a black sister." Tracy said, "I am a friend. I am also a Black woman. The emotional labor often falls on our backs to speak up, push through, and fight hard." She continued, "Let's unlearn lashing out at Black women as a legitimate response to feeling called out."
CTV sent out a statement regarding the accusations about Jessica.
Jessica will no longer appear in any CTV series or episodes. The TV personality had her own reality series about second weddings called I Do, Redo. Plus, she appeared in other bridal shows as a guest judge or host. Canadian bridal store Hudson's Bay also announced that Jessica would no longer work for them as a consultant.
Jessica came forward with another statement, and apologized for her actions.
While Meghan hasn't spoken out on her friend's actions, Jessica has been trying hard to make things right. The reality star won't be forgiven that easy, and many people on Twitter had a few harsh words. Hopefully this has been a learning lesson for Jessica, but for now her career is on pause. Sasha, meanwhile, has continued to share her support for Black Lives Matter and sticking up for herself on social media.
