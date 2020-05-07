Kate Middleton Just Took a Page Out of Meghan Markle's Style Book

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Royal fans are noticing a striking similarity between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, they both rocked a bold blue statement dress. Kate recycled an Egyptian blue dress in a video on her Instagram recently, and everyone quickly pointed out that she matched her sister-in-law. The Duchess of Cambridge was addressing her new social media initiative, Hold Still, which focuses on life at home.
-
In a recent video, Kate wore a bold blue dress that look awfully familiar.
The royal looked bright and beautiful in a gorgeous blue dress on a recent video message to her followers. The duchess wore her hair in a sleek half-up, half-down 'do -- her favorite look as of late. And, the trendy mom-of-three was rocking a pair of dainty gold hoops. People quickly noticed, however, that Kate may have copied this style.
-
Meghan wore the exact same color to one of her final royal events.
-
-
Blue is Kate and Meghan's color.
Kate and Meghan have a few things in common, and one of them is their fashion sense. It seems like both of the duchesses' color is that bright, bold Egyptian blue. This particular shade of blue is Kate's favorite, and it supposedly has a calming energy to it. Kate wears that color a lot, so, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that she and her sister-in-law match every once in a while.
-
The dress looks like a Stella McCartney number that she's worn in the past.
-
-
Kate gushed about her new social media initiative, Hold Still.
Kate's video message was to her fans who were participating in the new photography project she launched at the start of the lockdown period, where everyone was sheltering in place. The initiative, called Hold Still, focuses on the little moments and life at home. The duchess shared that anyone who submits a photo has a chance to be featured in a virtual exhibition hosted by the National Portrait Gallery -- and she looked chic doing it.
Share this Story