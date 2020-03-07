Harry & Meghan Reportedly Planned Their Royal Exit Much Earlier Than Anyone Knew

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince harry, meghan markle
Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

Well, this certainly changes things. For a while now, it's been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from their roles as senior royals was due to both the intense media scrutiny the couple received as well as tensions with other members of the family. However, a new report is claiming the duke and duchess had plans to step down as working royals for a long time.

  • Whether it's been said outright or not, essentially Megxit has been pinned on Meghan Markle.

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    After all, Harry lived with his family all his life without leaving the limelight, so it couldn't have been his idea ... right? Eh, maybe not so much. Megxit, despite its name, may not be solely the duchess' doing at all. In fact, a new report in the Sun claimed that the couple's decision to exit royal duties may go back to before they even got married.

    • Advertisement

  • Speaking about the couple's upcoming unauthorized (or possibly secretly authorized?) biography, a source gave insight about Megxit. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    "The book will explore the journey that Meghan and Harry went through in coming to the conclusion that they did," an insider said about Finding Freedom: Meghan and Harry and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

    "It will make clear that far from it being a snap decision that they took a long time to make it. The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time. And he and Meghan openly discussed going in a different direction well before they got married."

  • The source also said it was Harry's idea to step down as working royals.

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Wow. We always knew Harry was a bit of a rebel in the family, but who knew he was so unhappy being part of the institution? In fact, a source is saying it was actually Harry's idea to step down!

    "The reality is Harry drove that decision," an insider revealed. "The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time."

  • We have to be honest, our interest is piqued about this book now. 

    Of course, sources have been saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't authorize the book, but as many know, one of the authors, royal journalist Omid Scobie, is a close friend of Harry and Meghan's. So we're guessing they weren't completely blindsided by the book -- and we're also guessing some of the info in it came directly from Harry and Meghan.

  • If it comes out that the decision truly was Harry's, Meghan is going to feel vindicated

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Jeremy Selwyn/Getty Images

    In addition to being bullied and tormented by the British media the entire time she lived in the UK, Harry and Meghan's stepping down has been mostly pinned on her. That must've been seriously frustrating for Meghan, if in fact the opposite was true. Time will tell what really happened -- and if Megxit was actually Har-xit, a few news outlets have a mea culpa coming. We'll see!

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement