Harry & Meghan Reportedly Planned Their Royal Exit Much Earlier Than Anyone Knew

Well, this certainly changes things. For a while now, it's been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from their roles as senior royals was due to both the intense media scrutiny the couple received as well as tensions with other members of the family. However, a new report is claiming the duke and duchess had plans to step down as working royals for a long time.
Whether it's been said outright or not, essentially Megxit has been pinned on Meghan Markle.
Speaking about the couple's upcoming unauthorized (or possibly secretly authorized?) biography, a source gave insight about Megxit.
The source also said it was Harry's idea to step down as working royals.
We have to be honest, our interest is piqued about this book now.
Of course, sources have been saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't authorize the book, but as many know, one of the authors, royal journalist Omid Scobie, is a close friend of Harry and Meghan's. So we're guessing they weren't completely blindsided by the book -- and we're also guessing some of the info in it came directly from Harry and Meghan.
If it comes out that the decision truly was Harry's, Meghan is going to feel vindicated.
