Harry & Meghan Reportedly Planned Their Royal Exit Much Earlier Than Anyone Knew

"The book will explore the journey that Meghan and Harry went through in coming to the conclusion that they did," an insider said about Finding Freedom: Meghan and Harry and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

"It will make clear that far from it being a snap decision that they took a long time to make it. The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time. And he and Meghan openly discussed going in a different direction well before they got married."

