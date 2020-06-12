A Look at Anna & Josh Duggar's Net Worth

Image: Kris Connor/Getty Images



Kris Connor/Getty Images For a while there, everything was coming up roses for Josh Duggar. He was on a TV show, he was heading up a lobbying group, and he had political aspirations. But then, he Josh was involved in several scandals that took a big hit to his likability. 19 Kids and Counting ot canceled, Josh quit his job, and his political career stopped dead in its tracks. But Josh has recovered in the years since, and his wife, Anna, stood staunchly by his side. Now Josh and Anna Duggar have a net worth of around $200,000 -- which is not too shabby for an ex-reality star. There are a lot of ways he's made that money over the years, including the new field of work he got into after leaving his old gigs behind.

As for Anna, she was probably making money from being on the show Counting On for so many seasons, but for the most part, Josh is the family's breadwinner. Anna is plenty busy just raising their six children -- whose names all start with the same letter, of course. (Only Anna and Josh chose "M" for their kids, versus "J" like Josh's parents, Jim-Bob and Michelle Duggar, did.)

Anna most recently gave birth to Maryella Hope in late 2019, and she was overjoyed to share the good news. "Maryella Hope arrived one day ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2019 and a great reminder to be grateful for all God has done for us!" Anna wrote on Instagram. "We are so excited and thankful to God for His special blessing giving us this precious, happy & healthy baby girl!"

That's Anna's focus these days: her family. The money is secondary to that, but in case anyone is curious, here's how Anna and Josh built their modest fortune.