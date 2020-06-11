Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Tanvier Peart
Tanvier Peart
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

We weren't expecting this ... After nearly seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are calling it quits. Though information surrounding their decision to consciously uncouple remains unknown, it looks like Kelly is the one who filed for divorce as court documents are now starting to come to light.

  • Kelly and Brandon are calling it quits. 

    Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
    Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

    Us Weekly reports the couple are parting ways. Apparently, Kelly filed for divorce on June 4 per court documents the outlet obtained on June 11. Us also notes that prior to filing for divorce, Kelly put two homes up for sale -- a waterfront property in Tennessee last December, and a Los Angeles mansion in May -- that, to some, might have been a signal Brandon and Kelly were planning to make some type of transition.

  • The couple has been together since 2012, before Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce recently.

    Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
    Kevin Winter/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM

    Brandon, who is Kelly's talent manager and the stepson of Reba McEntire, and Kelly officially said "I do" in October 2013 on a farm in Tennessee. They have two children together -- daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington, 4 -- with The Voice coach being a proud stepmom to Brandon's children, daughter Savannah and son Seth, from a previous relationship.

  • News of their split has left a number of people speechless.

    Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    Not too long ago, Kelly was talking about her marriage to Brandon and how ... close they usually are. "I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That's not a lie," the talk show host revealed about her frequent love making with Brandon.

    "That's real and it's not weird. It's natural."

  • Seriously, folks are shocked.

    Facebook comments

    "I am absolutely shocked. I saw her last year in Nashville and Brandon came out on stage with her. She speaks so highly of him, I assumed they were doing well," a commenter noted.

    "This lockdown has caused a lot of divorces," another wrote. "Too much time really getting to known each other."

    "Fighting a battle we weren't even aware of we love you [,] Kelly," one person mentioned. "Stay strong ma."

  • Our thoughts are with Kelly and her family.

    Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock with kids
    Rich Fury/Getty Images

    Divorce can be hard, but at the end of the day, it can be necessary. We truly hope Kelly and Brandon are able to navigate their journey to consciously uncouple during what is already a difficult time. Hopefully, these two are able to coparent together given they have little kids, though something tells us they won't have a problem.

