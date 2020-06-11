Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
We weren't expecting this ... After nearly seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are calling it quits. Though information surrounding their decision to consciously uncouple remains unknown, it looks like Kelly is the one who filed for divorce as court documents are now starting to come to light.
-
Kelly and Brandon are calling it quits.
-
The couple has been together since 2012, before Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce recently.
-
-
News of their split has left a number of people speechless.
-
Seriously, folks are shocked.
"I am absolutely shocked. I saw her last year in Nashville and Brandon came out on stage with her. She speaks so highly of him, I assumed they were doing well," a commenter noted.
"This lockdown has caused a lot of divorces," another wrote. "Too much time really getting to known each other."
"Fighting a battle we weren't even aware of we love you [,] Kelly," one person mentioned. "Stay strong ma."
-
-
Our thoughts are with Kelly and her family.
Share this Story