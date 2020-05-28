Photo of Jinger Duggar Wearing Short Shorts Has Fans Freaking Out

Well, this is something new in the Duggar world. As we all know, when it comes to Duggar dress code, typically, Jinger is the rebel in the bunch. In addition to wearing pants, since she and Jeremy Vuolo moved to Los Angeles, Jinger has taken an interest in more modern fashion, with shorter dresses and high heels. But even with that being said, fans were still pretty shocked at her recent outfit.
Recently, Jinger shared a photo of herself in shorts.
"I've been keeping myself active with some home workouts!" she wrote, attempting to explain her home fitness routine. "Jer and I try to workout together, usually when Felicity's down for her nap. It's good motivation having a workout buddy to keep you going." However, the majority of comments were about her shorts.
Fans couldn't get over Jinger's shorts.
Jinger is rarely in dresses anymore.
When she's not wearing shorts, she's wearing jeans or pants of some sort -- and she looks great in them! And when she does wear dresses, they're not necessarily the dresses she grew up wearing -- or that Jim Bob would approve of. Jinger has let it be known for a while now, though, that she's going to do things her way!
In addition to short-wearing, Jinger has a lot going on in her personal life right now.
Recently, she announced she and Jeremy are expecting baby number two. "We are so excited to announce that we're expecting a little girl this November!" Jinger shared on Instagram a few weeks ago. "Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn't be happier. The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day."
She's also busy on the professional front.
Not long after her pregnancy announcement, Jinger revealed that she and Jermey started a podcast. Talk about being busy!
Whether she's moving across the country far away from her family or wearing whatever she feels like, Jinger is living life on her own terms. And she looks incredibly happy doing just that. Do you!
